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MRG Metals is engaged in the exploration and development of gold, base metals, and other commodities within Australia and overseas. The projects of the company include Norrliden, Heavy Mineral Sands Projects, HMS - Corridor, HMS - Linhuane Exploration, HMS - Marao, and Marruca Exploration Projects. The firm is organised into one operating segment is the exploration and development of heavy mineral sands within Mozambique.
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