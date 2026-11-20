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Mount Gibson Iron Ltd is a Western Australia-based iron ore mining company. It mines hematite iron ore in the Iron Hill deposit at the Extension Hill mine site in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port. Mount Gibson also reconstructs the Koolan Island Main Pit seawall with ore sales.
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