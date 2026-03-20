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Latitude 66 is a resources company engaged in the exploration and development of copper-gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Newington Gold Project situated at the northern end of the Southern Cross Belt; Monument Gold Project located approximately 55km west of Laverton; Edjudina Gold Project situated within the southern portion of the Laverton District.
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