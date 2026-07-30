integra resources

integra resources

ASX:ITR

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Integra Resources is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production. Its activities include petroleum production, field development, and exploration. Its segment includes exploration and operation of oil fields for crude petroleum production, and others. The company operates in two geographical areas, namely Indonesia and Myanmar out of which Myanmar drives the majority of revenue.

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