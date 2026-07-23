eq resources

eq resources

ASX:EQR

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EQ Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for tungsten and gold. The project portfolio includes Mt. Carbine, Crow Mountain, and Panama Hat.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Sack full of Australian money.

EQ Resources Shares Rally as Billionaire Forrest Invests

Tungsten periodic symbol.

Top 10 Tungsten-p​roducing Countries

Australian money.

EQ Resources Gets Government Funding for Wolfram Camp Tungsten Mine

Press Releases

EQR Acquires Leading European Tungsten Producer, Saloro S.L.U., And Secures $25 Million Investment By Oaktree

Drilling Targeting New Discoveries And Potential Western Pit Expansion

Strong BFS Update Delivers 59% Increase in NPV

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