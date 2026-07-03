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EML Payments is a financial technology company that operates in 32 countries across North America, Europe, and Australia. The firm builds the infrastructure for a customer to facilitate/accept payments via a prepaid card or in real-time. It makes money primarily via clipping a fee on payment transactions. It also earns fees from breakage, inactive accounts, cash establishments and interest on debit volumes. EML's payment solutions cater to a variety of applications including payouts, gifts, incentives, rewards, supplier payments, and more. The firm operates in three segments: gift and incentive, general purpose reloadable, and digital payments.
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