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Dreadnought Resources Ltd is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses on the gold exploration and resource development in the Tanami region of the Northern Territory. Its projects include Illaara Gold, Rocky Dam Gold & VMS Project, Tarraji-Yampi Ni-Cu-Au.
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