Castile Resources Limited is an Australia-based minerals exploration and project development company. The Company's projects include the Rover Project, Warumpi Project and Milgun Project. The Rover Project is located 80 kilometers (Km) southwest of the township of Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory. The total tenement area is approximately 1,054 square kilometers (km2) covering a proportion of the Rover Mineral Field. The Rover Project area is covered entirely by recent sediments which blanket flat-lying Cambrian siltstone, dolomitic siltstone, and sandstone units of the Wiso Basin. The Warumpi Project is located approximately 300 km west of Alice Springs and approximately 500 km southwest of the Rover Project. The Milgun Project is located approximately 150km north-northwest of Meekatharra in the Peak Hill Mineral Field of Western Australia and comprises tenements E52/4206 and E52/4235.