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Canadian Phosphate is engaged is the provider of sustainable agricultural inputs. It markets and develops a range of organic fertilizers in North America and Australia. Some of its products are Fertoz Organic Pulverized Rock Phosphate Fertilizer, Fertoz Organic Granular Rock Phosphate Fertilizer, Fertoz Phosphate Blend Fertilizers, and Fertoz Organic Rock Phosphate Fertilizer. Its geographical segments are Australia and North America.
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