Connected Minerals

ASX:CML

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Connected Minerals develops wireless products for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. The company provides embedded product engineering, software development, and industrial design services to product and technology companies in select market segments. Its product profile includes drones, wireless LAN, Employment terminals, Robotics, Kiosks, Vending machines, and others. It is focused on sales and marketing of the Group's products and further product development The Group is in the business of providing certain hardware including routers, cellular enabled products and other related hardware products. The Group generates revenue largely in the United States of America.
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