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Canyon Resources Ltd is focused on African mineral exploration and mining development projects. The company's mineral exploration projects in Burkina Faso cover an area that includes the Tao project, the Pinarello project, Taparko North Project, Derosa Project, Konkolikan Project, the Minim Martap project, and the Birsok project.
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