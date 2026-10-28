digitalx bitcoin etf

digitalx bitcoin etf

ASX:BTXX

Chart

Detailed Quote

The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver a return that tracks the performance of the price of Bitcoin in Australian dollars (before fees and expenses). The return of the fund will be calculated by reference to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR).The Fund’s investment strategy is to hold substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Bitcoin.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Blue cubes.

Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Press Releases
The Conversation (0)