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The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver a return that tracks the performance of the price of Bitcoin in Australian dollars (before fees and expenses). The return of the fund will be calculated by reference to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR).The Fund’s investment strategy is to hold substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of Bitcoin.
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