The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Buru Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Canning Basin in the northwest of Western Australia. The group is divided into two reportable segments: Oil Production segment which includes development and production of the Ungani Oilfield. Exploration segment, the exploration program is focused on prospects along the Ungani oil trend, the Yulleroo area where gas resources have been identified in the Laurel Formation, the Lennard Shelf area including the shut-in Blina and Sundown Oilfields.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.