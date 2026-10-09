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Berkeley Energia Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in developing uranium projects in Spain. Its projects include the Salamanca project. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company derives revenue from Australia. Its Salamanca Project includes the Retortillo, Alameda, Gambuta, and Zona 7 deposits as well as several other satellite deposits.
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