catalina resources

catalina resources

ASX:AU

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Catalina Resources is engaged in mineral exploration, development, and mining. The project of the company includes Edwards Creek Project, Bruce Project, Box Hole Project, Rock Lodge Project, Turondale Project, and Nelson bay river iron ore project. The company operates in a single geographical segment which is Australia. It also engages in the exploration of other mineral tenements located in Tasmania; the acquisition of additional prospective mineral tenements in Australia and overseas.
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