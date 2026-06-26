Alligator Energy

ASX:AGE

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Alligator Energy Ltd is engaged in the mining and exploration of uranium and other energy minerals. The projects of the company include Samphire, Big Lake, Alligator Rivers (ARUP), and Piedmont. It operates in a single segment and one geographical location is Australia.
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