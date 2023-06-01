Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
SPDR Biotech ETF
The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index derived from the biotechnology segment of a U. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (the index), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the biotechnology segment of the S&P Total Market Index (S&P TMI).
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.