Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the index. The index is designed to track the performance of companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, and companies that hold physical uranium, uranium royalties, or other non-mining assets (Uranium Companies). It is non-diversified.