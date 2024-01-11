iShares Global Healthcare ETF

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the healthcare sector. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of companies that S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI), a subsidiary of S&P Global, Inc., deems to be a part of the healthcare sector of the economy and that SPDJI believes are important to global markets. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.