Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF

ARCA:BBP

The investment seeks investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the LifeSci Biotechnology Products Index. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the index. The index seeks to track the performance of the common stock of U.S. exchange-listed biotechnology companies with at least one drug therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing.