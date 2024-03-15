Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

NorthStar Gaming Announces Management Change

First Phase Drilling Successfully Completed at Abbotts North Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") announces the following Board changes.

Matthew Wood has resigned as a director of the Company. The President of the Company, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh, has joined the Board, with both notifications effective immediately.

The Company would like to pay special thanks to Mr. Wood for his outstanding contributions to Steppe Gold. As one of the founders of Steppe Gold, Mr. Wood was responsible for identifying the opportunity at the then ATO Deposit to develop a two-phase project, to minimize the initial capex required and allow for the development of the larger project, the Phase 2 Expansion which is currently under construction.

Mr. Wood has a long history of success in mining development in Mongolia and was a recipient of the prestigious Polar Star, the highest state honour that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, commented "We are hugely grateful for Matt's leadership of Steppe Gold, from the early days as a private company with a greenfield site in Eastern Mongolia. He was instrumental in all aspects of the development of the Company, through the additional exploration phase and development strategy and the IPO in 2018. As we move to become a multi-asset producer in Mongolia with the pending acquisition of Boroo Gold, Matt will leave the Board to focus on his exploration ventures both in Mongolia and elsewhere. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

"We will look to refresh our Board as we work to conclude the Boroo Gold acquisition, and we welcome our President, Byambatseren as a Board member."

In connection with Mr. Wood's resignation, Steppe Gold intends to issue an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.78 per share to settle all amounts owing by Steppe Gold to Mr. Wood (the " Settlement Transaction "). The Settlement Transaction is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other customary third-party approvals. The common shares issued to Mr. Wood, or an affiliate, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and such further restrictions as apply under foreign securities laws.

The Settlement Transaction will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), as Mr. Wood was a director of Steppe Gold at the time of approval of the Settlement Transaction. The Company will rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the common shares to be issued to Mr. Wood will not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Settlement Transaction was unanimously approved by all disinterested directors of the Company and is subject to the review and approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other customary third-party approvals.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and 100% owner of the ATO gold mine and the Uudam Khundii project in Mongolia.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, obtaining Toronto Stock Exchange approval and other customary third-party approvals for the Settlement Transaction and the anticipated refresh of the Company's board of directors, the Company's move to become a multi-asset producer in Mongolia and the acquisition of Boroo Gold, as well as those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "promise", "plan", "commitment", "continuous" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Contact Information

Steppe Gold

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CATSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo Gold to Create Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "BG Common Shares") of Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") in an all-share transaction (the "Proposed Transaction").

Transaction Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Signs EPC Contract for Phase 2 ATO Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), with Hexagon Build Engineering LLC ("Hexagon") for the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion"). Hexagon is an experienced construction group active in Mongolia and internationally.

As at the date of execution of the EPC Contract, the contract amount payable to Hexagon for the full performance of the work under the EPC Contract is approximately $148.4 million ("Contract Amount"). The Contract Amount is fully funded by a project finance package (as described below) that has been made available to the Company and its affiliates by TDB Capital Pte Ltd. and certain of its affiliates ("TDB Group") and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
  • Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
  • ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/190573_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9), ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 14, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil updates on strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the Company's financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Upcoming Conferences

White Gold Corp. Announces Upcoming Conferences

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce participation in the OTC Markets Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference and in the Invest Yukon Investment Conference & Property Tour of the Company's flagship White Gold Project along with other events in 2024. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . The Company's significant gold resources and other discoveries continue to demonstrate the expansiveness of gold mineralization on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, Canada, with its exploration supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire March 11 2024 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to share the following summary and update on of corporate activities underway through the first half of 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the " Property ") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer , states , "We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural drill campaign at our Duhamel project. Every hole was successful in intersecting our interpreted target horizons -intersecting disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulfide zones. At this state we have decided to pause our drilling operations and now will focus our efforts on both field and desktop studies to help us gain a better understanding of both the genesis and structural setting of these exciting massive sulfide zones. While we wait for assays on all holes, we will be conducting low frequency Borehole and Surface Time Domain Electromagnetics to assist with future targeting areas. Our field geologist is most excited with these initial results and seeing mineralized textures suggestive of these sulfides being part of a much larger sulfide pool, and we eagerly anticipate the Geophysical results to help us vector towards the higher conductance and thicker sulfide zones."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Critical Metals Investing

Mining Leaders Call on Canada to Support Critical Minerals Industry

Lithium Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals: World-class critical minerals project in Quebec for the energy transition

Battery Metals Investing

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Files Two Separate Actions: Seeking to Vacate EPA's Illegal Veto and a Takings Case

Battery Metals Investing

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

×