Stelar Metals Limited Appoints ex-Core Lithium Exploration Manager

Stelar Metals Limited Appoints ex-Core Lithium Exploration Manager

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) has announced the appointment of Mr Andrew Bennett as Exploration Manager, effective immediately.

Mr Bennett joins the Company ahead of its maiden 3,000 metre Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project (EL33232),recently approved by the Northern Territory government. This will be the first bedrock drilling ever undertaken at the Project, testing mineralised corridors defined by surface rock chip results of up to 6.1% WO3over strike lengths exceeding two kilometres.

Mr Bennett will play a lead role in the planning and execution of the program, including target prioritisation, drill hole design, on-ground supervision and sampling protocols. His track record of designing and delivering successful drilling campaigns, translating surface geochemistry and geophysics into effective bedrock targeting in comparable Northern Territory settings, is expected to materially improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Stelar's maiden program at Hill of Leaders.

Andrew Bennett

Mr Bennett is a geologist with extensive Northern Territory exploration and development experience, joining Stelar from a career built on discovery-to-resource delivery in Australian critical minerals.

Most recently, Mr Bennett held the role of Exploration Manager at Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO,OTC:CXOXF), where he previously worked alongside Stelar's Executive Chair, Mr Stephen Biggins. He played a key role in advancing CXO's Finniss Lithium Project in the Northern Territory from early-stage exploration to a world-class critical minerals asset with a Mineral Resource of approximately 50 million tonnes. This includes the 58% Mineral Resource increase that CXO announced in April 2024 and multiple new deposit discoveries within the Bynoe pegmatite field.

His experience spans greenfields target generation, RC and diamond drilling program design and execution, JORC (2012) resource definition, heritage and Land Council engagement,and Northern Territory regulatory and permitting processes, a skill set directly applicable to Stelar's tungsten portfolio.

Executive Chairman Stephen Biggins, commented:

"Having worked directly with Andrew at Core Lithium, I've seen first-hand what he can deliver in the Northern Territory. He was instrumental in growing Finniss into a world-class critical minerals resource. Andrew is already working with our team on the design of the 3,000-metre maiden RC program and having someone of his experience shaping where and how we put the first holes into Hill of Leaders gives us real confidence in the quality of that program. Attracting a geologist of Andrew's calibre is a strong endorsement of the potential of our tungsten portfolio."



About Stelar Metals Limited:

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) experienced and successful exploration and development team is targeting the discovery and production of critical minerals, with increasing global demand to enable the world to achieve net zero emissions.

The Company will focus on its Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project in Northern Territory, Australia, a strategic critical minerals opportunity with scale potential, in a region where SLB key management has significant discovery and development experience.



Source:
Stelar Metals Limited



Contact:
Stephen Biggins
Executive Chair
Stelar Metals Limited
info@stelarmetals.com.au
+61 8 8372 7881

Jason Mack
Senior Communications Advisor
White Noise Communication
jason@whitenoisecomms.com
+61 400 643 799

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

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