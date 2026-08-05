State Street Corporation Announces Remaining 2026 Quarterly Financial Results Release Dates and Conference Call Webcasts

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the following scheduled conference calls for quarterly financial results:
- Third-Quarter 2026 – Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET
- Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2026 – Friday, January 15, 2027 at 10:00 a.m. ET
The quarterly financial results will be released at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the associated conference calls. Materials will be available on State Street's Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com , prior to the calls. Details on how to participate will be provided closer to each scheduled date.
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website for approximately one month.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $57.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of June 30, 2026 includes approximately $157 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
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Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477
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