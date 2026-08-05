Stardust Positions for Long-Term Value Through Decentralized Energy Asset Ownership

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, today outlined an expanded strategic focus on building, owning, and operating decentralized renewable energy assets. Building on its established franchise network and financing platform, the Company is increasing its emphasis on long-term ownership of energy-producing assets designed to generate recurring revenue while expanding access to affordable clean energy.
As artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, transportation electrification, and industrial electrification accelerate global electricity demand, renewable energy infrastructure is becoming an increasingly attractive long-term investment. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity consumption by data centres is expected to exceed 945 terawatt-hours annually by 2030, reinforcing the growing need for decentralized electricity generation.
Since entering the renewable energy industry in 2017, Stardust Solar has established itself as one of North America's leading renewable energy franchise organizations. Today, the Company is expanding its focus beyond installing renewable energy systems to building and owning a diversified portfolio of energy-producing assets through Lease-to-Own, Community Solar, battery storage, commercial energy systems, utility-scale development, and strategic infrastructure ownership.
"Our franchise network has been the foundation of Stardust Solar's growth and remains a key competitive differentiator," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar Energy. "We are leveraging that platform to expand into higher-value markets through long-term ownership of decentralized energy assets. By combining our installation expertise with innovative financing, community solar, battery storage, commercial energy systems, and utility-scale development, we are building a business that generates recurring revenue while creating sustainable long-term value for our franchise partners and shareholders."
Stardust's strategic focus is already being executed through initiatives designed to expand the Company's ownership of renewable energy infrastructure while increasing recurring revenue. Earlier this year, the Company launched its first Lease-to-Own residential solar program in Atlanta, Georgia. The model enables the Company to retain ownership of energy-producing assets while providing homeowners with affordable access to solar through predictable monthly payments, creating long-term recurring revenue while reducing the upfront cost of adoption. The Company's first Lease-to-Own customer, Will McAfee, recently shared his experience with the program, highlighting the accessibility and long-term value it provided for his family. His testimonial can be viewed here:
Stardust is also preparing to capitalize on BC Hydro's new Community Generation Program, which enables multiple customers to subscribe to shared renewable energy projects and receive credits on their electricity bills. The program significantly expands access to renewable energy by creating opportunities for customers who have traditionally been unable to install rooftop solar, including condominium owners, strata residents, renters, businesses, municipalities, and First Nations to participate in shared renewable energy projects and receive credits on their BC Hydro electricity bills. The Company intends to evaluate commercial applications across British Columbia with the goal of developing and owning community solar assets that generate recurring revenue while expanding access to clean energy. The program has the potential to create value for subscribers, BC Hydro, and Stardust by increasing distributed generation and making renewable energy accessible to customers who have traditionally been unable to participate.
While Community Solar represents a new opportunity to expand distributed energy ownership in Canada, the Company's strategy extends well beyond North America. Stardust Solar's flagship 30 MW utility-scale solar project in Zambia, currently being developed under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), represents another cornerstone of the Company's long-term asset ownership strategy. Once operational, the project is expected to generate long-term contracted revenue under its 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, further advancing the Company's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of energy-producing assets.
"The economics are becoming increasingly compelling," said Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c), VP, Corporate Communications. "Artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are fundamentally changing global electricity demand. My doctoral research on utility-scale solar economics reinforces what we are seeing across global markets: long-term value is increasingly being created through ownership of energy-producing assets. Our strategy is focused on building a diversified portfolio of decentralized renewable energy infrastructure designed to generate recurring cash flows for years to come."
Stardust Solar's growth strategy combines long-term ownership of decentralized renewable energy assets with innovative financing, Community Solar, Lease-to-Own programs, battery storage, commercial energy systems, and utility-scale development. Together, these initiatives are designed to generate recurring revenue while positioning the Company to participate across the full renewable energy value chain.
About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, financing, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. Through its growing franchise network and expanding portfolio of decentralized energy infrastructure, the Company is building a diversified renewable energy platform focused on recurring revenue, long-term asset ownership, and accelerating the global transition to clean energy.
Media and Investor Contacts:
Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c)
VP Corporate Communications
investors@stardustsolar.com
www.stardustsolar.com
Stardust Solar Energy Inc.
B101-9000 Bill Fox Way
Burnaby, BC V5J 5J3 Canada
732 S 6th St, STE N
Las Vegas, NV 89101 USA
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