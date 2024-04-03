Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Marquee Resources

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing exploration and targeting activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”). Recently, Company geologists completed further mapping and sampling to better define targets for the planned upcoming drilling programmes. Leveraging off previously acquired geochemical, geophysical and drilling data, the Company has identified a pegmatite swarm with over 40 fertile pegmatites identified with mapping, sampling and portable-XRF (p-XRF) analysis confirming the presence of spodumene in 10 of the individual pegmatites (Figure 2). The recent sampling returned a best rock chip assay of 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) with numerous results >1% Li2O (Table 1). The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Ongoing mapping and sampling has delineated 10 individual spodumene bearing pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project.
  • Recent High-Grade rock chip assay results with numerous results >1% Li2O which include:
    • 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010)
    • 2.76% Li2O (24WS0017)
    • 2.60% Li2O (23SW0039)
    • 2.36% Li2O (24WS0004) &
    • 2.02% Li2O (23WS0047)
  • Detailed ground gravity data acquisition complete and data processing underway to target mineralised pegmatite bodies at depth.
  • Drilling approvals partially complete with remaining items progressing to allow drilling to commence as soon as possible.
  • The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.

Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan

The Company has received assay results from 51 whole-rock samples taken during a recent mapping program of the Company’s focus area (Figure 2 & Table 1). An additional 156 p-XRF sample points were also collected from pegmatites to assist in delineating the prospectivity and strike extents of the mapped pegmatites (Table 3). Over ten pegmatites have been identified in the focus area with the tenor of mineralisation varying between the various pegmatites, but also within individual pegmatites. A peak assay from the recent rock chip sampling returned 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) while historical rock chip sampling previously returned a peak assay of 3.12% Li2O (10686). Multiple assays from rock chip sampling have returned high-grade assays >1.0% Li2O. The controls on the zonation of mineralisation are currently not fully understood with further work required to determine the controls on the location of high-grade mineralisation.

In conjunction with the recent mapping and sampling, p-XRF mapping program was undertaken to increase data density and assist in further delineation of fertile pegmatites. The use of a handheld p-XRF, while no substitute for whole-rock geochemical analysis, is standard industry practice and an effective and dynamic targeting tool used in LCT-pegmatite exploration. p-XRF data can be used to identify and assess granitic parent rock fertility with respect to the hosting potential of LCT pegmatites and can differentiate potential rare metal-bearing pegmatites from barren, more typical pegmatites with granitic composition. When used in conjunction with whole-rock analysis, the p-XRF can assist in mapping fertile vs barren pegmatites at a fraction of the price and in a fraction of the time. When assessing granitic parent rock fertility, fertile granites exhibit elevated Rb, Cs, Sn, and Ta, as well as lower K/Rb ratios than typical granites. From analysis of whole-rock assay data Company geologists note:

  • Where the sampled pegmatite contains economic mineralisation (>1.0% Li2O), the K/Rb ratio is <10.
  • However a K/Rb <10 in whole-rock assay data does not always correlate directly with economic lithium mineralisation.

Although the whole-rock assay data highlights the limitations of using the K/Rb in LCT-pegmatite exploration, correct application of both the p-XRF and K/Rb ratio can be an effective targeting tool to delineate more- prospective vs less-prospective pegmatites.

Figure 1: Spodumene (orange) bearing pegmatite 24SW0010 fluorescing under UV light.

Figure 2: Results from surface mapping of pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project

The Company also wishes to advise the market that it has completed a ~3,900 station, highly detailed ground gravity survey over the priority focus area. The detailed gravity survey is designed to aid in targeting the mineralised pegmatites at depth. The hypothesis is that the mapped pegmatites may converge and blow-out at depth and the gravity survey will assist in identifying the controlling structures to mineralisation. Data processing is now underway, with the results of this to be released once completed.

The Company is currently working through the approvals process to complete drilling over the main focus area. The Program of Work (PoW) has been approved by DMIRS, whilst liaison with the Native Title party to complete a Heritage Survey is still ongoing. The Company will update the market once all approvals have been received.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx stocksasx:mqrcopper explorationcopper stocksgold explorationgold stockslithium explorationlithium stocksresource stocksResource Investing
MQR:AU
Marquee Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Marquee Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
De-dollarization concept — boxing glove punching dollar sign.

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?

De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.

You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.

Keep reading...Show less
Terrain Minerals Limited

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Marquee Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Marquee Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Rights Issue Prospectus

Related News

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Gold Investing

Rights Issue Prospectus

Copper Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Gold Investing

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

Copper Investing

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

×