Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing exploration and targeting activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”). Recently, Company geologists completed further mapping and sampling to better define targets for the planned upcoming drilling programmes. Leveraging off previously acquired geochemical, geophysical and drilling data, the Company has identified a pegmatite swarm with over 40 fertile pegmatites identified with mapping, sampling and portable-XRF (p-XRF) analysis confirming the presence of spodumene in 10 of the individual pegmatites (Figure 2). The recent sampling returned a best rock chip assay of 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) with numerous results >1% Li2O (Table 1). The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Ongoing mapping and sampling has delineated 10 individual spodumene bearing pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project.
- Recent High-Grade rock chip assay results with numerous results >1% Li2O which include:
- 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010)
- 2.76% Li2O (24WS0017)
- 2.60% Li2O (23SW0039)
- 2.36% Li2O (24WS0004) &
- 2.02% Li2O (23WS0047)
- Detailed ground gravity data acquisition complete and data processing underway to target mineralised pegmatite bodies at depth.
- Drilling approvals partially complete with remaining items progressing to allow drilling to commence as soon as possible.
- The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
The Company has received assay results from 51 whole-rock samples taken during a recent mapping program of the Company’s focus area (Figure 2 & Table 1). An additional 156 p-XRF sample points were also collected from pegmatites to assist in delineating the prospectivity and strike extents of the mapped pegmatites (Table 3). Over ten pegmatites have been identified in the focus area with the tenor of mineralisation varying between the various pegmatites, but also within individual pegmatites. A peak assay from the recent rock chip sampling returned 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) while historical rock chip sampling previously returned a peak assay of 3.12% Li2O (10686). Multiple assays from rock chip sampling have returned high-grade assays >1.0% Li2O. The controls on the zonation of mineralisation are currently not fully understood with further work required to determine the controls on the location of high-grade mineralisation.
In conjunction with the recent mapping and sampling, p-XRF mapping program was undertaken to increase data density and assist in further delineation of fertile pegmatites. The use of a handheld p-XRF, while no substitute for whole-rock geochemical analysis, is standard industry practice and an effective and dynamic targeting tool used in LCT-pegmatite exploration. p-XRF data can be used to identify and assess granitic parent rock fertility with respect to the hosting potential of LCT pegmatites and can differentiate potential rare metal-bearing pegmatites from barren, more typical pegmatites with granitic composition. When used in conjunction with whole-rock analysis, the p-XRF can assist in mapping fertile vs barren pegmatites at a fraction of the price and in a fraction of the time. When assessing granitic parent rock fertility, fertile granites exhibit elevated Rb, Cs, Sn, and Ta, as well as lower K/Rb ratios than typical granites. From analysis of whole-rock assay data Company geologists note:
- Where the sampled pegmatite contains economic mineralisation (>1.0% Li2O), the K/Rb ratio is <10.
- However a K/Rb <10 in whole-rock assay data does not always correlate directly with economic lithium mineralisation.
Although the whole-rock assay data highlights the limitations of using the K/Rb in LCT-pegmatite exploration, correct application of both the p-XRF and K/Rb ratio can be an effective targeting tool to delineate more- prospective vs less-prospective pegmatites.
Figure 1: Spodumene (orange) bearing pegmatite 24SW0010 fluorescing under UV light.
Figure 2: Results from surface mapping of pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project
The Company also wishes to advise the market that it has completed a ~3,900 station, highly detailed ground gravity survey over the priority focus area. The detailed gravity survey is designed to aid in targeting the mineralised pegmatites at depth. The hypothesis is that the mapped pegmatites may converge and blow-out at depth and the gravity survey will assist in identifying the controlling structures to mineralisation. Data processing is now underway, with the results of this to be released once completed.
The Company is currently working through the approvals process to complete drilling over the main focus area. The Program of Work (PoW) has been approved by DMIRS, whilst liaison with the Native Title party to complete a Heritage Survey is still ongoing. The Company will update the market once all approvals have been received.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Marquee Resources
Overview
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is a fully funded junior exploration company focused on its battery metals assets in Western Australia and the United States. Its diversified portfolio includes assets containing lithium, copper and rare earth elements - essential metals for battery manufacturing - as well as gold.
Global demand for battery metals is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.2 percent from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research, This growth is attributed to the exponential growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, with two million EVs sold worldwide just in the first quarter of 2022, up 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021, along with continued market demand for consumer electronic devices.
Many of Marquee Resources’ assets are in advanced exploration stages, with highly encouraging exploration results.
The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt in Western Australia, and contains hard-rock lithium deposits. Marquee Resources has partnered with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the project. Mineral Resources has extensive experience operating hard-rock lithium mines and brings technical and operational expertise to the project. The West Spargoville Lithium Project has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
Marquee’s other encouraging lithium assets include Clayton Valley Lithium and Kibby Basin Lithium projects, both containing lithium brine and building additional excitement for lithium potential. Results from the 2022 drill program at Kibby Basin have returned high levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
The company’s additional projects target other critical battery metals such as rare earth elements and copper. Its Lone Star Copper-Gold project is currently undergoing a 6,000-meter diamond drilling program. Marquee’s 2022 drill campaign at Lone Star intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper. As many zones in the deposit remain open and untested, there is significant potential for additional mineralization, combined with historical diamond and percussion drill hills indicating high-grade deposits of copper and gold.
In October 2022, Marquee announced its maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Marquee Resources is led by strong management with experience in natural resources and corporate administration. Charles Thomas, executive chairman, has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and structuring corporate transactions. Dr. James Warren, chief technical officer, has worked in leadership roles managing technical operations. George Henderson, non-executive director, has extensive experience in equity capital markets dating back to 2004. Anna Mackintosh, company secretary, has 26 years of commercial experience in compliance and finance roles for natural resource companies.
Company Highlights
- Marquee Resources is an Australian fully funded exploration company targeting battery metals with multiple assets in advanced exploration stages.
- The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, which has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
- Marquee Resources is in partnership with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the West Spargoville Lithium Project, and the companies have accelerated this farm-In agreement with MinRes acquiring an initial 25 percent interest in the lithium rights at WSP by funding $4.8 million on exploration activities at the project in less than 12 months.
- The company’s Kibby Basin project is located near the only producing lithium mine in the United States and contains encouraging geologic properties that indicate the presence of lithium brine.
- The company has additional projects that target lithium and other battery metals, such as copper, gold, and rare earth elements. Historical and current exploration assays indicate high-grade deposits of target metals.
- A management team leads Marquee Resources with directly relevant experience in natural resource markets, corporate administration and corporate finance.
Key Projects
West Spargoville Lithium
The Western Australian flagship project is located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt. The asset is near multiple producing lithium mines, including the Bald Hill Mine and Mt. Cattlin Mine. Historical exploration data indicates a 2.4 kilometer long anomaly rich in lithium deposits. The project has slated non-stop exploration drilling until the end of 2022.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Deep ground penetrating radar results indicated significant potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Interpretation of these has helped identify targets for follow-up drill testing.
- Auger Program Awaiting Lab Results: An auger geochemistry drilling campaign consisting of approximately 3,200 holes was recently completed.
- 2022 Drill Campaign: A drilling campaign was conducted in 2022, with 122 holes of reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed for 18,687 meters, and 391 aircore drills (AC) for 19,156 meters. Assays are currently pending results. Drilling will recommence in early 2023, following up on anomalous intercepts.
- Near World-Class Lithium Deposit: The Earl Grey deposit is located west of the deposit and contains similar geological formations as the primary West Spargoville project area.
Lone Star Copper & Gold
The company's copper and gold project is located in Washington State and contains a 3-kilometer-long mineralization trend of copper-gold deposits. The project has multiple past-producing mines and previous exploratory drill holes. Following the completion of the approximately 6,000-meter Phase 1 diamond drill program, Marquee Resources announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Project Highlights:
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has road access and water access and is located only minutes away from a community.
- Exiting Mill Being Refurbished: A mill located 11 kilometers away is undergoing refurbishment before commencing operations.
- Encouraging Historical Data: Previous exploration data indicates copper deposits up to 2.4% from 19 meters and 1.4 g/t gold at 7.6 meters.
- 2022 Drill Program: Intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper.
Kibby Basin Lithium
Kibby Basin is located in Nevada, 60 kilometers north of Ablemarle's operating lithium mine. The project covers 2,560 acres, and Marquee has full water extraction permits necessary for lithium-brine extraction. The project is in advanced exploration stages and has a drill rig carrying out 24/7 exploration currently.
Project Highlights:
- Geological Structure Indicative of Lithium Brine Deposits: Kibby Basin contains a 7.4 kilometer long structure with a similar geological structure as Ablermarle’s prolific lithium mine.
- Basin May Contain Layers: Early exploration results indicated an extensive enough basin to potentially contain multiple layers of aquifers, which is favorable for high-grade lithium brine. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources available.
- Fully Permitted and Exploration Underway: The project has received all necessary permits, and the company is currently carrying out a robust drilling program. The company suspects that this project will complement its nearby Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- 2022 Drill Program Results: High levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
Clayton Valley Lithium
Clayton Valley covers 12 square kilometers in Nevada and contains both lithium brine and clay. Like Kibby Basin, Clayton Valley is near Albemarle’s productive lithium mine. Kangari Consulting LLC completed a comprehensive review of the project and surrounding area, prompting Marquee to commence a two-phase exploration project. Marquee will commence a two-phase exploration program in the first half of 2023, consisting of detailed geological mapping and drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Cater to U.S. Lithium Consumption: The asset is located in a great location to service the U.S. domestic market with scalable, staged development that can be developed to cater to increasing demand.
- Near Tesla’s Gigafactory: Clayton Valley is 3.5 hours away from Tesla’s Gigafactory Number 1, a significant producer of lithium-ion batteries.
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Existing data indicates the presence of high-grade lithium ranging from 2.9 mg/l at 10 feet to 11.6 mg/l at 110 feet. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources to support lithium extraction and processing.
Redlings Rare Earths
The Redlings Project is located in Western Australia, 150 kilometers away from Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) Mount Weld Project. The 100-percent-owned project covers an area of approximately 108 square kilometres of tenure with historical samples of up to 7.8 percent TREO.
Auger sampling recently completed identified additional rare earth element bearing dykes. According to executive chairman Charles Thomas, "There is a very good potential to identify a part of the system that hosts an economic deposit."
Exploration drilling is set to restart in the first quarter of 2023, to follow up on targets generated by the successful 2022 auger program.
Project Highlights:
- Historic sampling results: Rock-chip samples up to 7.8 percent TREO.
- Location: In proximity to Lynas’ Mount Weld Mine where a new exploration program has been established after samples returned high grade REE assays.
- Promising exploration strategy: Recent drilling identified structures on the location of known REE-bearing carbonatitic dykes; drilling intersected a 25km structural zone of pink, frenetic, alteration intruded by multiple carbonatitic dykes.
Mt Clement Gold & Antimony Project
The Mt Clement Project is located 30 kilometers southwest of Black Cats (ASX:BC8) Paulsens gold mine, at the western end of the Ashburton Basin in the northern Capricorn Orogen of Western Australia. The project represents a genuine greenfield opportunity in one of Australia’s most underexplored regions.
Project Highlights:
- Underexplored Region: Consists of 360 square kilometers of tenure prospective for syngenetic gold antimony mineralisation, a poorly understood and underexplored mineralisation style in Ashburton Basic, Western Australia.
- Geological team recently completed a field mapping and reconnaissance expedition with a more extensive exploration program planned for 2023.
Management Team
Charles Thomas - Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas is the founding director of Marquee Resources and was the managing director of the company until 2019, when he then assumed the role of executive chairman. Thomas is also an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures, a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has sat on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. His previous directorships include, among others, AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ), Force Commodities Ltd (ASX:4CE) and Liberty Resources Ltd (ASX:LBY), where he was responsible for the sourcing and funding of numerous projects. Thomas is currently the non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX:VKA), non-executive chairman of High Tech Metals Ltd (ASX:HTM) and non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML).
Dr. James Warren - Chief Technical Officer
Dr. James Warren is a geologist with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector and has held a variety of technical, operational and leadership roles spanning from greenfield target generation to production. Warren commenced his career in the Eastern Goldfields working at Gold Fields’ ST Ives operation in exploration and underground positions. He then completed his PhD, focusing on Kunanalling and Zulieska shear zones, while working at Phoenix Gold Limited (previously ASX: PXG). Warren was a key member of their exploration team until their takeover by Evolution Mining Limited. Warren then worked in the Mineral and Hydrothermal Geochemistry team at the CSIRO, when he was appointed as exploration manager of Echo Resources Ltd (Echo). At Echo, Warren oversaw the exploration strategy and growth of Echo’s resource base to over 1.8 Moz and was involved in the development of their corporate strategy and promotion.
George Henderson - Non-Executive Director
George Henderson is a corporate lawyer and founding partner of AGH Law. Henderson primarily acts for clients in relation to capital raisings (including IPOs, back door listings and secondary offerings), mergers and acquisitions (including takeovers and private share or asset sales), and ASIC and ASX compliance. He has particular experience in the resources and technology sectors, for both local and international clients. Henderson graduated from the University of Western Australia with degrees in law and commerce (corporate finance and financial accounting). Since graduating, Henderson has also obtained a graduate certificate in applied finance at Kaplan Higher Education.
Daniel Moore - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Moore (BEcon/LLB) was formally the CEO of Centenario Lithium. He has extensive experience in equity capital markets since 2004, previously with Wilson HTM and Morgan Stanley, focused on emerging companies. He has held non-executive director roles at iCollege (ASX:ICT), Coronado Resources during its RTO with Race Oncology (ASX:RAC), and Stratum Metals during its RTO with Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE).
Anna Mackintosh - Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh, B.Com (UWA) CPA, also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities Ltd (ASX:TAO) and Global Vanadium Ltd (ASX:GLV). Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience including 11 years with BHP, 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities Ltd as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. Mackintosh was previously the company secretary/CFO of Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) (2009 -2018 formerly GB Energy Limited) and Applabs Technologies Ltd, and financial controller at Force Commodities Ltd.
RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).
- 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
- The drilling will follow-up on the 2023 program where MSRC0121 intersected:
- 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- The drilling will also target the northern 2km of the strong copper-in-soil anomaly that has now had Heritage Clearance.
- A deeper diamond drilling program is planned for June to test the undrilled area between the molybdenum mineralisation and the 3.5km long copper-in-soil trend.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The 2023 program intersected one of the strongest copper intervals in this region to date. Combined with the extensive surface anomalism and the large nearby Minnie Springs Molybdenum Porphyry, we affirm our belief of the potential of a substantial mineral system at this project. Drilling will be conducted north, south and at depth of MSRC012 to further define extensions of the Minnie Springs copper discovery intersected last year. This program will also give us a first look at the northern half of the 2km long high-level copper anomaly.”
The deeper diamond program scheduled for June will provide drill coverage between the molybdenum mineralised core intrusion and the large copper-in-soil anomaly.
Figure 1. Minnie Springs existing and planned RC Drilling over gridded copper in soil geochemistry (blue shades are l< 40ppm Cu, red colours are > 90ppm Cu in soils). Historic drilling has defined the molybdenum rich zone. Copper grades shown as bar graphs.
In parallel with the drilling, the extensive soil sampling program that commenced in late February (Figure 2) continues with initial results expected from Moogooree and Howells Gap in the next few weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
- Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
- Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
- FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
- Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
- Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada
FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.
The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
- Final assays received for the recently completed grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project.
- Final 10 holes drilled bringing total to 361 holes and 11,301m completed on 10m x 10m pattern.
- Latest assays include high-grade or broad intersections including:
- Quotes received from contractors for mining, drilling and blasting.
- Pit optimisations and mine design to proceed based on up-to-date costings and an updated resource model.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “The completion of the grade control drilling program was an important undertaking by the Company. It has substantially advanced our understanding of the Munda gold deposit and in particular the role and distribution of high-grade zones in mining.
“The drilling program has provided guidance for mine planning, exactly what it was designed to do. Our next task is to further refine the resource model and re-optimise the model using recently obtained costings from reputable mining contractors and the rising gold price. This will generate a revised starter pit design for mining in late 2024 or early 2025.
“We continue to progress the development of our main asset, with the focus on getting Munda into production.” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)
There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?
De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.
You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.
Take Russia, for example. In June 2021, the country announced it was eliminating the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund — in doing so, it has reduced its vulnerability to western sanctions. More recently, the BRICS nations, a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have made headlines for their efforts to set up their own currency.
What does this all mean? Well, stick with us as we delve into the details of de-dollarization.
How did the dollar become the world's reserve currency?
The US dollar has a storied history, originating in the early days of the US. The US Mint was founded by the Coinage Act of 1792, establishing the dollar as the primary currency unit.
The dollar's value was initially set relative to gold and silver, and it has since undergone several changes, including adopting the gold standard in 1900. The gold standard was a monetary system in which currencies were tied to an established quantity of gold, facilitating price stability and reducing transaction costs in commerce across borders.
The US adopted the system with the Coinage Act of 1873, which continued until the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944 was a pivotal moment in the US dollar's history, as delegates from 44 countries agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar, which was, in turn, linked to gold. This solidified the US dollar's position as the primary trading currency.
The US dollar's rise to prominence as the world's reserve currency can be attributed to other factors as well. The Federal Reserve Bank was established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped maintain price stability in the US dollar.
Additionally, during World War I, the US became the primary lender for many countries looking to buy dollar-denominated US bonds. By the end of World War II, the US had amassed most of the world's gold reserves, and the Bretton Woods Agreement had solidified the dollar's position as the international monetary standard.
Despite the eventual end of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s, the US dollar has retained its status as the world's reserve currency. Factors contributing to its dominance include:
- the stability of its value
- the size of the US economy
- the US' geopolitical influence
- the unparalleled market for US debt
Today, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for international trade and reserves, with major commodities like oil primarily bought and sold in US dollars. However, with the recent de-dollarization trend and the emergence of digital currencies, its long-term future as the global reserve currency is uncertain.
What does de-dollarization mean?
De-dollarization involves reducing the US dollar's dominance in global markets by substituting it as the primary currency for financial transactions, such as trading oil or other commodities, foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade.
The US dollar's leading role in the global economy grants the US significant influence over other nations, and the country often uses sanctions as a foreign policy tool. As a result, some countries want to reduce their dependence on the dollar and challenge its dominance to insulate their central banks from geopolitical risks:
As mentioned, one of the groups leading this movement is the BRICS. The five emerging economies in the bloc have been working together on various issues, such as trade, finance and development. The BRICS countries have also been looking for ways to create a new reserve currency that could compete with the dollar.
One example of de-dollarization is the emergence of the petroyuan in response to the longstanding petrodollar system. China, now the world's top oil importer, has introduced a yuan-denominated oil futures benchmark to stimulate demand for its goods, services and securities, signaling a potential decline for the petrodollar.
Another indication of de-dollarization is the rise in central bank gold buying. Countries like China, Russia and India have been purchasing gold as a means to reduce their dollar holdings. Central banks have purchased more gold in recent years than they have since records began being kept in 1950. This trend highlights a shift in trust from the US dollar to gold as a safer haven, driven in part by the US and its allies' increasing use of financial sanctions.
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, discussed this weaponization of the US dollar and its role in the continuing de-dollarization trend with the Investing News Network (INN) at the beginning of the year.
"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said.
Watch the full interview with Schectman above.
It's worth noting that de-dollarization efforts, while offering advantages such as risk diversification, stronger national currencies and reduced vulnerability to US sanctions, also present challenges like transition difficulties, short-term instability and limited global acceptance of alternative currencies.
So while de-dollarization presents both opportunities and challenges for the global economy, businesses, investors and policymakers must understand these implications and adapt to the evolving nature of international trade and finance.
Will the dollar lose its reserve currency status?
Frank Giustra, a well-known Canadian businessman who is co-chair of the International Crisis Group, believes some form of de-dollarization appears inevitable, as in the wake of sanctions against Russia, countries are increasingly considering non-dollar trade agreements and central banks are reducing their dollar reserves.
If the US dollar was to lose its reserve currency status, what could take its place? There are 180 currencies recognized as legal tender in different countries and territories worldwide, and there are other reserve currencies like the euro, Japan's yen, Britain's pound and China's yuan. There are also growing digital currency options.
However, for now the US dollar's dominance remains clear — the International Monetary Fund states that it makes up 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves worldwide. And even those who are of the opinion that a shift away from the US dollar is inevitable don't see it happening without major turmoil at a global scale.
"I don't think an orderly move from a dollar-based system to another currency or a (system based on a basket of currencies) can be an orderly one," explained Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of the Macro Compass.
"Generally in history such transitions between global reserve currencies have been with big geopolitical tensions — or in other words, with wars. So nobody wants that, but it is historically speaking the prerequisite to move from one currency-based system — the dollar — to another currency-based system."
Watch the full interview with Peccatiello above.
Giustra has expressed a similar opinion, saying that moves away from the US dollar could provoke inflation in the US, potentially leading to social and economic instability. For that reason, he believes the de-dollarization trend should be viewed by the administration as a matter of national security. He thinks the US should consider being open to dialogue regarding forming a new monetary system, which could potentially be backed by gold or other commodities.
Investor takeaway
De-dollarization is an ongoing trend that marks a shift away from the previously unrivaled US dollar in global trade and finance. Political tensions, the rise of non-US economic blocs and a desire for decreased reliance on the dollar are the driving forces behind this trend. De-dollarization is also playing a key role in prompting countries to pursue regional integration and bilateral relations while protecting against geopolitical risks.
Investors can prepare for a future in which the US dollar's dominance is less certain by diversifying their portfolios across various currencies and assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, learning about alternative payment systems or platforms that bypass the US dollar can open up new markets and services. Remaining open minded about different perspectives and scenarios emerging from de-dollarization will allow greater flexibility and adaptability in a changing financial landscape. By staying informed and flexible, investors can navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
FAQs for de-dollarization
What is de facto dollarization?
There are some countries that don't officially use the US dollar, but still experience unofficial de facto dollarization, a phenomenon in which residents of a country use a foreign currency, often the US dollar, for day-to-day transactions and for saving in hard currency. According to the International Monetary Fund, most developing countries have a limited form of dollarization. Countries with high levels of de facto dollarization are Argentina, Bolivia, Cambodia, Lebanon, Peru, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
De facto dollarization is a concern in many developing economies, because it can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy, expose the financial sector to currency risk and increase the country's vulnerability to external shocks.
Nations with both official and unofficial dollarization are seeing the risks associated with it, and some are looking for alternatives, or at least ways to cushion that risk.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper
Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore
Why Terrain Minerals?
Smokebush Project
- Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation extending over 9 kilometres (1).
- Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades exceed 1000ppm (2).
- Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) averaging 23% of TREO (3).
- Neodymium (Nd) + Praseodymium (Pr) averaging 80% of MREO (4).
- Assay results from ~5000 metres of drilling to be received within the next 4 to 6 weeks (5).
- Mineral Resource drilling program scheduled to commence from June 2024.
Lort River Project
- Potential repetition of Nova nickel “eye” feature present (6).
- Bedrock conductor already detected within Terrain’s “eye” feature (7).
- Detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey commencing in April 2024 (8).
Project Pipeline
- Lithium and Copper/Gold - See Appendix
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.
Highlights:
- The all scrip 100% acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd has been completed with allotment of securities following shareholder approval at a meeting on 14th March 2024.
- Control and management of tenements in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin areas of Western Australia has been secured which will enable Native Title and freehold land access to be progressed to enable in-field exploration planning to progress.
- Progress with Rice University to secure the Flash Joule Heating license agreement continues and has been assumed through the ownership of FJ Processing Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flash Metals Pty Ltd.
- Tranche 2 of the Placement has been completed raising $3.4 million (before costs) resulting in the issue of approximately 42.6 million shares at $0.08 per share with one free attaching option (MTMO) for every two shares issued.
- Tranche 2 of the Convertible Note converted to equity with the allotment of approximately 10.7 million shares and 5.3 million options.
MTM will assume the rights to the Flash Joule Heating licensing option which has been exercised by Flash Metals (refer ASX announcement dated 13 March 2024) and negotiations are under way to complete a licensing agreement with Rice University.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said “We are very pleased to have completed the Flash Metals acquisition which provides the Company with significant exploration and development opportunities through the acquisition of the REE focused exploration licenses in Western Australia.
“The new tenements in West Arunta provide us with an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground, right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources. With the acquisition of Flash Metals now completed, we can progress the discussions with Native Title parties to enable us to access the tenements for in-field exploration .
“The Flash Joule Heating technology is complimentary to MTM’s exploration activities but also has the potential to be transformational at a bigger scale for the extraction of both precious and industrial metals.. We are very excited to be entering into a commercialisation partnership with Rice University and have closed the Flash Metals transaction at a time when the Flash Joule Heating prototype development has been well advanced by a Houston based engineering company under the stewardship of the Vendors of Flash Metals and KnightHawk Engineering.
The overwhelming support that we have received from existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Placement and the Convertible Note issue has been strong. The proceeds raised place MTM in a strong financial position to progress the mineral exploration and Flash Joule Heating technology development.”
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Figure 2: Location of the Mukinbudin Project, approximately 250 km NE of Perth.
Flash Metals Acquisition Consideration
With all conditions precedent having been satisfied, the all scrip consideration to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Flash Metals has been issued as follows:
a) 100 million fully paid ordinary shares in MTM (Shares) (Consideration Shares) issued to the shareholders of Flash Metals (the Vendors) (Note – 73,497,088 Shares are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
b) 50 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring 26 November 2024 (ASX:MTMO) issued to the Vendors (Quoted Consideration Options) (Note – 36748542 Options are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
c) 37.5 million performance rights (Consideration Performance Rights) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares following the receipt of drilling results of >10m at >1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 1);
ii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC compliant inferred resource of >10MT at >1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 2); and
iii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC inferred resource of >20MT at >1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on WA REE Tenements (Milestone 3); and
d) 15 million unquoted options to acquire Shares with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 (Unquoted Consideration Options) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 1;
ii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 2; and
iii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 3.
Nine (9) of the Vendors who have collectively been issued with 73,467,088 Consideration Shares and 36,733,544 Quoted Consideration Options have entered into six month voluntary escrow agreements with the Company.
Flash Metals owns all of the shares in FJ Processing Pty Ltd which holds the Flash Joule Heating technology licensing option and which has funded the initial development of the prototype of the Flash Joule Heating test module.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
