Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

The Company also announces that Mr. Abbey Abdiye has resigned from the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Abdiye for his service and to wish the very best in his future endeavours.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, that it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM ") from all of the former shareholders of LEM (the " LEM Shareholders ").

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate 8,900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Spey Share ") to the LEM Shareholders (collectively). The Company has also issued 890,000 Spey Shares as a finder's fee to an arm's length finder in connection with the Acquisition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources prepares for drilling at Pocitos 2, Pocitos Salar, Argentina in November 2022

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has mobilised the drill rig and completed camp preparations for drilling its 400m exploration well in its 600has Pocitos 2 concession.

The camp, internet, diesel tanks and geological offices have been constructed in the town of Pocitos. The drilling work permit has been processed and we are waiting on official certification of the permit due next week.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. COMPLETES DEBT SETTLEMENT AND GRANTS INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS AND RESTRICTED SHARES

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has settled outstanding indebtedness (the " Debt Settlement ") of the Company in the aggregate amount of ‎$377,772.09‎ (the " Debt "), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with three arm's length creditors and Abbey Abdiye, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the " Creditors ").

In settlement of the debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of ‎2,158,696‎ units (the " Units ") of the Company. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and ‎one-half of a common share purchase warrants (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each ‎Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a " Warrant ‎Share "), at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months, provided ‎that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities ‎Exchange (or such other securities exchange the Shares are then trading) is at a price greater ‎than $0.70 per Share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants ‎shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is 30 days after the date that ‎notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release by the ‎Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT PHILLIP THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Phillip Thomas has joined Spey as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022.

Mr. Thomas is a highly specialised lithium brine geologist with significant experience in salt lake (salars) exploration, hydrology, estimation and production chemical engineering. He has had more than 30 years experience in the capital markets as a mining focussed investment banker with Macquarie Bank and ABN-Amro. Mr. Thomas is Non-Executive Chairman of copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX: AR1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") to acquire all of the shares of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM "), which owns the following four (4) projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec:

  • The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

  • The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne).

  • The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

  • Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares to the shareholders of LEM (collectively).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Boardwalk Hydrogeology - Capable of Long Term, Consistent High Volume Lithium Brine Production

Boardwalk Hydrogeology - Capable of Long Term, Consistent High Volume Lithium Brine Production

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the hydrogeological study and well network design at the 100% owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, located in west-central Alberta, has been completed. "The exceptional flow rates at Boardwalk as determined from this study are one of the most critical factors that contribute to the economics of the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment that is nearing completion" stated Rob Shewchuk, CEO.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We are seeing rapid progress across many of our lithium royalty interests, and we are confident that our commitment to clean energy metal royalties remains a solid business proposition. As an example, Sayona Mining is steadily advancing its North American Lithium (NAL) operation and the planned integration of the Authier project. NAL is projected to be the only producing lithium mine in Canada by early next year, and will potentially be a steady and long-life cashflow generator for Electric Royalties at such time as it commences production. All of our lithium royalties to date are on hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in Eastern Canada and were acquired when lithium spodumene prices were less than $500 per tonne; recent prices have reached over $7,500 per tonne1, representing an increase of 1,400%. As a royalty company, our expected revenue from royalties is directly proportional to metal prices. We're looking forward to production at Authier, potentially in 2023, along with the expected economic study for Seymour Lake and an initial resource estimate at Cancet. The advancement of the Mont Sorcier vanadium royalty towards feasibility stage and Battery Hill towards pre-feasibility during the next 12 months are also exciting milestones that we are anticipating at Electric Royalties."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Giyani Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), announces that Jonathan Henry has been appointed Executive Chair.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TinOne Continues to Report Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Continues to Report Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

(TSX.V: TORC)   (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has continued to define significant tin mineralisation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

