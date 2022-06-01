Resource News Investing News

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern Energy" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces, further to its announcement of 6 May 2022 regarding the application to AIM for a block admission of 15,624,232 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") (the "Block Admission"), a monthly update to the Company's total voting rights as a result of the exercise of instruments subject to the Block Admission during the prior month

Southern Energy Corp., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

As at May 31, 2022, Southern Energy had 86,434,983 Common Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)
+1 587 287 5401
+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio


+44 (0) 20 7409 3494


+44 (0) 20 7907 8500


+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco
James Crothers, Hugo Liddy, Billy Clegg


+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703454/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-a-Total-Voting-Rights-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Southern EnergyTSXV:SOUEnergy Investing
SOU:CA
Southern Energy

Southern Energy

Overview

The export of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the United States has dramatically grown since 2016. Analysts report that U.S. LNG exports set an all-time record in March 2021 at 10.5Bcf/d and averaged 9.2Bcf/d the following month leading to an increase demand for natural gas.

With projected U.S. consumption of natural gas to hit unprecedented averages of 82.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2021, investors looking to gain exposure in this growing space could see significant upside potential by investing in emerging players in oil and natural gas production.

Southern Energy (TSXV:SOU) is Canadian listed, primarily natural gas company focused on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast U.S. Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas.

Southern Energy’s core asset base consists of 2,300 boe/d of high cash margin, low decline stable production, and a combined area of 33,000 acres held by production. Its main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and greater Williamsburg assets host exceptional development upsides, including large scale, multi-zone expansion potential within company owned infrastructure.

Southern’s emphasis on incorporating technological advancement in its development plans gives the company a competitive edge. In the past 5 years management has put together a massive proprietary digital database of over 25,000 wells within the Gulf Coast focus area, which allows the company to geologically map areas much quicker and across millions of acres at one time. This highly valuable data also optimizes acquisition evaluation workflow and the company has evaluated over 100 assets for possible acquisition.

The company anticipates significant growth in the next 18 to 24 months with the completion of strategic and transformative acquisitions in the focus area. Southern has conducted extensive groundwork to access capital in the global equity markets and has engaged with key high profile advisors to access these markets.

In April 2021, Southern closed a CAD$5.5 million private placement priced at CAD$0.04 per share with a full warrant for two years priced at CAD0.04 per share unit. This placement involved existing and new investors alongside management participation in the financing. The company intends to use the proceeds to complete its restructuring transiaction and for general corporate purposes.

Southern Energy’s core values emphasize dedication to the environment, safety, stakeholder satisfaction and governance. The company works actively with state regulators to design best practices and policies in areas of reducing air emissions and fresh water usage. Southern has an impeccable saftey record since management began operations in the area in 2013. A focus on governance is also a key to success for Southern with independent and diverse board oversight and regular stakeholder engagement.

Southern Energy’s management team has a long and successful track record of working together and creating significant shareholder value through strategic acquisition and efficient development of existing conventional oil and natural gas fields..The team is working to utilize modern development techniques on mature, low decline assets. Together, they prime the company for significant success and economic growth.

Company Highlights

  • Southern Energy 100 percent focused on consolidating and developing its Gulf Coast oil and natural gas operations, where they leverage exceptional resource pricing, low-risk and high cash margin potential.
  • The company currently operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve countries in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 30,000 net acres of favorable land positioning.
  • Southern has a robust core asset base consisting of the main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Green Creeks assets and highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.
  • As an early-stage company, Southern hosts exceptional growth potential and expansion opportunities, including projected listing on London markets in the near future. The company could see growth from its CAD$20 million market capitalization to upwards of CAD$200 million.
  • Southern Energy leverages strong institutional investor support for its business plan execution and projected international expansion in the future.
  • The company has an expert management and technical team with extensive experience in profitably developing assets with horizontal drilling and modern unconventional completion techniques and enhanced oil recovery methods.

Key Projects

Southeast Gulf State Oil and Natural Gas Operations

Southern Energy operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve counties in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 60,000 net acres. Its core asset base consists of the main three Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Greens Creek assets, as well as the highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.

  • Mechanicsburg hosts liquids-rich resources approximately at over 30bbl/MMcf of oil and liquid natural gas.
  • Gwinville hosts multi-zone development upsides with over 60 horizontal Selma Chalk locations.
  • Greens Creek hosts low-cost Hosston recompletions, infill Hosston drilling opportunities and Cotton Valley potential.
  • Magee has a field production potential of over 10MMbbl and high-quality oil opportunities.
  • Mount Olive hosts high deliverability gas wells and infill Eutaw drilling opportunities.
  • Williamsburg hosts infill drilling opportunities and has revealed large oil discoveries on-trend.

Southern Energy has a defined plan to build its Cotton Valley assets in a regional fairway using its proprietary database. The low-risk, prolific hydrocarbon trend displays consistent ‘macro’ trapping elements throughout the structure and a proven vertical production in Mississippi with low-cost completions transitioning into horizontal drilling, multi-stage completion technques in Louisiana and East Texas. Southern has also identified several low-risk horizontal redevelopment plays along this trend.

The company remains focused on controlling costs and developing its scalable large resource assets. Through acquisitions and strategic investor partnerships, Southern Energy intends to continue consolidating its low-decline, high-growth potential assets in the Gulf Coast area.

Management Team

Ian Atkinson — P.Eng., President & CEO

Ian Atkinson is a petroleum engineer with over 25 years of technical, executive and board of directors experience in the energy industry. He is the founder and senior executive officer of Athabasca Oil Corporation. Atkinson previously held engineering, operations, acquisitions and executive positions at Talisman Energy Inc., Renaissance Energy Ltd. and Morpheus Energy.

Calvin Yau — CA, CPA, VP of Finance & CFO

Calvin Yau has over 15 years of financial experience in the oil and gas industry. He has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Molopo Energy, Waldron Energy, Bronco Energy, and Daylight Resources. Yau is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Chris Birchard, P.Geol. — VP of Exploration

Chris Birchard has over 20 years of exploration and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former senior geologist and team lead at Athabasca Oil Corporation and VP of Exploration at Bellamont Exploration Ltd. Birchard has held previous technical positions at Espoir Exploration Corp., Keywest Energy Ltd., Devon Canada and Anderson Exploration Ltd.

Erin Buschert — VP of Land

Erin Buschert has over 20 years of experience in mineral & surface land, mergers & acquisitions and contract negotiations. She was the former manager of Land for Saskatchewan and Manitoba at Crescent Point Energy Corp. Buschert has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Talisman Energy, TriStar Oil & Gas and ARC Resources Ltd.

Buschert is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen (AAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administrators (CAPLA), and the Petroleum and Acquisition Divestment Association (PADA).

Jim McFadyen — VP of Operations

Jim McFadyen has over 20 years of operational experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former operations manager at Athabasca Oil Corporation (Light Oil) and Galleon Energy Inc. Mcfadyen has also held previous leadership and operational roles at Fairborne Energy and Renaissance Energy Ltd.

Gary McMurren, P.Eng. — VP of Engineering

Gary McMurren has over 20 years of engineering, operational and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former director of Light Oil at Athabasca. McMurren also held previous engineering and operational roles at Galleon Energy Inc., ARC Resources Ltd. and Talisman Energy Inc.

Southern Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) today announces the release of its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Southern is an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Block Listing Application to AIM

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Block Listing Application to AIM

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that application has been made to AIM for a block admission of 15,624,232 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares"). This will be used to facilitate the admission of Common Shares to trading following future exercises of outstanding warrants issued in 2021 ("2021 Warrants") and future conversions of outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019 and January 15, 2021 (the "Convertible Debentures"). The number of Common Shares admitted for these purposes is as follows

  • up to 7,812,116 Common Shares in connection with the 2021 Warrants; and
  • up to 7,812,116 Common Shares in connection with the Convertible Debentures.

The Common Shares cited above will be issued from time to time pursuant to exercises of the 2021 Warrants and conversions of the outstanding Convertible Debentures.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) today announces the release of its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, financial and operating results

Southern Energy Corp., Monday, April 18, 2022, Press release picture

Southern is an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Operational Update

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Operational Update

Southern Energy Corp. ANNOUNCES A 73% INCREASE IN 2P RESERVES AT YEAR END 2021, UPDATE ON GWINVILLE DRILLING PROGRAM AND NON-CORE ASSET DISPOSITION

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) is pleased to announce selected highlights of Southern's year end independent oil and gas reserves evaluation as of December 31, 2021 (the "NSAI Report"), and provide an update on the Company's three well drilling program at the Gwinville field and a non-core asset cash disposition

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSteven Smith
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSouthern Energy Corp.
b)LEI213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentCommon shares in Southern Energy Corp.
Identification codeCA8428133059
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares on the open market
c)Price(s) and volume(s)200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction18 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionToronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Trucking of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Trucking of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the initial successful shipments of crude oil via trucks from the Oza Oil Field to the Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited ("UPIL") crude handling facilities.

Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited ("Millenium") have successfully trucked approximately 4,000 barrels of crude oil from storage tanks at the Oza Oil Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities, from which the oil will then be transferred to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited ("SPDC") Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

CAT Strategic Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company issued 27,816,666 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for proceeds of $834,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.05 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the commencement of offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Early Participation Premium ( 1) Exchange Consideration ( 2) Total Consideration ( 3 )
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000

(1)  Premium payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date (as defined below) per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline (as defined below).
(2)  Principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Expiration Deadline (as defined below). Does not include the Early Participation Premium or the applicable Accrued Interest (as defined below). Accrued Interest will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration (and Accrued Interest).
(3)  Total Consideration includes the Early Participation Premium. Total Consideration payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline. Does not include the applicable Accrued Interest, which will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ValOre Trado® Auger Returns Multiple Mineralized Intercepts at Tróia Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced Trado ® auger assay results from the Tróia target area ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"The Tróia target represents another high-quality, near-surface zone of significant scale that is rapidly evolving into a compelling drill target," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Palladium and platinum mineralization occurs within a broad zone along a 1-kilometre trend that remains open in both directions of strike."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Secures Option to Acquire an Initial 51% and Up to 100% of the Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto

Ellis Martin: Skyharbour Resources Ltd Secures Option to Acquire an Initial 51% and Up to 100% of the Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)(OTCMKTS:SYHBF). SkyHarbour is a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has just secured an Option to Acquire an Initial 51% and up to 100% of the Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto in the Athabasca. This brings the total land package of Skyharbour Resources in the Athabasca Basin up to over 450,000 hectares or 4,500 sq km consisting of a total of 15 properties with some of the most high grade uranium targets in the world.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd announced that it has entered into an Option Agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited ("Rio Tinto"), to acquire up to 100% of the Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Property" or "Project"), which comprises 26 claims covering 73,294 hectares of prospective exploration ground strategically situated between the Company's Moore Uranium project (to the east) and Denison Mines' Wheeler River project (to the west) in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

The Project is a premier, advanced-stage exploration property given its large size, proximity to critical regional infrastructure, and the significant amount of historical exploration carried out on the property, which has identified numerous prospective target areas and several high-grade uranium showings as well as drill hole intercepts. The Property is centrally located between Cameco Corp.'s Key Lake mill to the south and McArthur River mine to the north. Access to the Property is via Highway 914, which services the McArthur River Mine and runs through the western extent of Property along with a high-voltage powerline that energizes the existing mining operations in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, stated:

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Rio Tinto to acquire up to a 100% interest in Russell Lake. This is a significant transaction for Skyharbour and involves the acquisition of a premier exploration property adjacent to our Moore project. Uranium properties with the pedigree and prospectivity of Russell Lake are few and far between given the very strategic location, notable historical exploration and findings, as well as the numerous property-wide targets with the potential to generate new discoveries."

"Additionally, we welcome Rio Tinto as a new strategic shareholder and project partner. We have a shared vision for the exploration of the various prospective target areas that remain to be fully tested on the Property using modern exploration methods and techniques. We look forward to working with Rio Tinto to generate a new meaningful discovery in the years to come."

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110468/syh

*To view the release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZD2521SO



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source:
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×