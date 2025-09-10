Solos partners with Deutsche Telekom and Showcases the Future of Smart Glasses at Digital X

First joint initiative brings an AI-powered cooking app to Solos' AirGo™ smart glasses, demonstrating the potential of Solos' open SDK platform
Solos® a leading innovator in the world of smart glasses and wearable AI, today announces a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to advance the role of smart glasses in everyday life. The collaboration is debuting at Deutsche Telekom's Digital X initiative in Cologne, Germany where the companies will showcase an AI-powered cooking app along with an integration with Deutsche Telekom's AI services built on Solos' AirGo™ platform.
At the center of this partnership is Solos' open Software Development Kit (SDK), which enables global partners to build lifestyle, productivity, accessibility, and wellness applications directly onto the Solos platform. By combining Solos' wearable engineering expertise with Deutsche Telekom's capabilities in AI, security and connectivity, enterprises and consumers can seamlessly integrate AI services through smart glasses.
The first joint initiative, an AI-powered cooking app, demonstrates how smart glasses can support everyday tasks in entirely new ways. Built on the Solos AirGo™ lineup, which includes the lightweight AirGo™ A5 for audio-first AI and the advanced AirGo™ V2 with video and visual intelligence, the app turns everyday glasses into an immersive culinary assistant. Users can prepare meals hands-free without cluttered counters or reliance on phones and tablets, while conversational AI adapts naturally to their pace and style. From step-by-step guidance to ingredient substitutions and personalized meal ideas, the experience keeps users focused on cooking rather than screens.
"With more than 10 years of research and engineering behind our AirGo™ platform, we bring unmatched expertise for developing innovative products and services with smart glasses," said Kenneth Fan , co-founder of Solos. "Our strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom reflects what makes our SDK unique: the ability to unlock new, practical use cases that partners can bring to life quickly. This first showcase at Digital X is just the beginning of what's possible."
Solos' growing ecosystem of SDK partners demonstrates how Solos' open platform enables innovation across accessibility, healthcare, lifestyle, and entertainment. The collaboration with Deutsche Telekom will further enhance the opportunity for AI services, data and security for customers looking to develop on the Solos AirGo platform.
"By leveraging AI-powered experiences with Solos glasses, we're enabling businesses to unlock new customer engagement or efficiency improvement models, like providing situation-specific additional information in everyday tasks," said Ralf Pechmann , Vice President Portfolio Digital Experience & IT Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden, Deutsche Telekom. "Through the integration of Deutsche Telekom's AI services, companies benefit from access to a secure cloud infrastructure, connection to trusted AI models (like Deutsche Telekom's Business GPT), and increased transparency and security - ensuring productivity gains while maintaining the highest standards of trust and compliance."
Solos is developing the world's most advanced smart glasses technology with a human-first approach. Born out of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) with MIT engineers, Solos combines industry-leading wearable electronics with the comfort and style of traditional eyewear. With an IP portfolio of over 100 patents and patent applications, the 4x CES Innovation award-winning AirGo technology is changing how we interact with the world. For more information, visit www.solosglasses.com .
