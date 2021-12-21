Fintech Investing News
Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charlotte , a local nonprofit organization that invests skilled volunteer hours, social capital, and funding into grassroots nonprofits, has today announced its latest investment, along with a major contribution from the firm's newest corporate partner, Credit Karma . Together, SVP Charlotte and Credit Karma will invest up to $120,000 into two local nonprofits, Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte , both aimed at improving social and economic inequality in Charlotte and beyond. This marks SVP Charlotte's 22nd and 23rd strategic investment into Charlotte area nonprofit organizations since 2005, a total investment of nearly $2 million in 17 years.

"We are thrilled to partner with Credit Karma to add two notable nonprofits to our investee portfolio: Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte," said Kristin Winkle Beck, Executive Director of SVP Charlotte. "Through our corporate partnership with Credit Karma, we were able to invest in two organizations this year, allowing us to make an even greater impact in the greater Charlotte community. We look forward to collaborating with Credit Karma and their team over the next few years to aid in the success of these two incredible nonprofits."

In May, Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members, declared Charlotte as their east coast headquarters. Credit Karma has invested $90,000 into SVP Charlotte this year with the goal of delivering meaningful impact to the Charlotte community. As part of the investment, $30,000 will go toward SVP Charlotte's capacity building programming and the remaining $60,000 will go into the grant fund to be disbursed to Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte over the next three years. In addition to financial support, Credit Karma will provide leadership and ongoing strategic thought partnership to both organizations over the course of the three year investment, as well as volunteer opportunities for Credit Karma employees to get involved.

"Credit Karma is proud to partner with SVP Charlotte to identify and grow local nonprofits in the region to make upward mobility possible, this is a particular passion point of ours at Credit Karma," said Andy Jenkins, Vice President of Engineering at Credit Karma. "We're doubling down on our presence in Charlotte, with plans to grow our employee base by 600 employees in the next year. We're committed to the community and with this partnership, we are able to deliver greater impact in the Charlotte area through our commitment to SVP Charlotte, Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte."

Feeding Charlotte's mission is to rescue surplus, freshly prepared meals to reduce food waste and feed the hungry. Their operating model leverages technology and volunteers to match organizations with excess food to other nonprofit organizations who serve people in need. This year, their second in operation, Feeding Charlotte has rescued 58,000 pounds of food. This equates to roughly 48,000 meals and is equivalent to removing 13 vehicles from the road for one month. The food rescuing nonprofit will leverage the funding to find space with refrigeration and freezers to safely store food that cannot be matched immediately.

Soccer Foundation of Charlotte leverages soccer to promote literacy to children in underserved communities in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Title 1 schools. Soccer Foundation of Charlotte is currently serving 450 kids at 18 Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools weekly, and the organization aims to grow to serve more than 1,000 students by 2023.

For more information about SVP Charlotte or the selected nonprofits please visit www.svpcharlotte.org .

About SVP

Social Venture Partners Charlotte (SVP) is an innovative nonprofit organization that provides a path for passionate and committed individuals and companies to collectively invest their money, skills, and time to nurture and support some of Charlotte's most promising nonprofit organizations who attack social and economic inequality. Founded in 2005, SVP Charlotte has invested over $1.7 Million dollars and thousands of skilled volunteer hours into high potential, high impact local nonprofits. SVP Charlotte is actively seeking more members to expand their social impact. Learn more about how the organization is attacking barriers to upward mobility and promoting nonprofit innovation by visiting the organization's website or social media channels.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an INTUit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with more than 120 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company's members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PayPal have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Credit Karma Flips the Script on Tax This Season

Credit Karma launches new tax experience to help its members in the U.S. seamlessly file their taxes through Intuit TurboTax integration and get faster access to their refund through early deposit and refund advance programs

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., has launched a new tax experience with the goal of taking the stress, uncertainty and complexity out of taxes and helping members make the most of their refund. This includes seamless tax filing through TurboTax and faster access to refunds in-season through early deposit and refund advance programs, as well as deeper insights into their finances throughout the rest of the year. Through this integration, Credit Karma and TurboTax, from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), will offer most filers with simple tax returns the option to file their taxes with TurboTax directly within the Credit Karma app and gain faster access to their refund with Credit Karma Money. 1

Additionally, Credit Karma will launch a new feature to provide its members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with rich insights about their finances, income and taxes on an ongoing basis. Members will also be able to estimate their refund and review common tax terms to help them better understand their finances, navigate life events and plan for the future.

"Much like credit scores, taxes are an essential part of our financial lives. However, for much of the year, taxes are largely ignored by consumers. That's because they can be intimidating and confusing for most people. This is a problem we're well positioned to solve, especially now that we are part of the Intuit family," said Ken Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. "By combining forces with TurboTax, we believe we can deliver more value to our members, giving them greater visibility into their income and taxes throughout the year and providing them with a seamless, first-in-class tax filing experience."

Credit Karma is leaning into Intuit's innovative technologies with its latest integration with TurboTax, the leader in online tax preparation. Now, Credit Karma members who choose to file their taxes with TurboTax within the Credit Karma app will be able to enjoy the best of both products, along with special offers and discounts. For example, some tax filers who choose to deposit their entire refund into a Credit Karma Money Spend account 2 will be able to file their taxes with TurboTax for free. 3 Additionally, TurboTax filers who choose to deposit their refund into a Spend account could receive their refund early through direct deposit. 4 Some eligible filers may even have the chance to receive part of their refund even earlier, in some cases in as little as one hour of the IRS accepting their return 5 , through the TurboTax Refund Advance program 6 .

"Refunds are often the biggest paycheck of the year for many Americans, averaging about $2,800 per person . At the same time, 60% of Americans can't come up with $1,000 in an emergency. We want to bridge this gap by helping consumers get access to their refund sooner and give them a better place to receive and manage their money," said Poulomi Damany, GM of assets and tax at Credit Karma. "With Credit Karma Money, members have access to a suite of tools to help them stay on top of their bills, save money and, for some members, build credit."

Financial insights, a new feature within the Credit Karma app, will provide members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with a snapshot of information from their previous years' tax returns, as well as a breakdown of other key tax stats, such as past refund amounts, effective tax rates and the amount of taxes paid at the state and federal level. Additionally, members will be able to see how their data trends over time and how that compares to others with similar profiles.

About Credit Karma

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $91,928 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

During fiscal 2021, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite Named Post-Trade System of the Year by FOW

Key facts:

  • FIS won first place for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite at the FOW International Awards 2021.
  • The FOW awards recognizes excellence and achievements in the derivatives industry.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it has won Post-Trade System of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2021 for the FIS Cleared Derivatives Suite . FIS received the award at FOW's (Futures & Options World) ceremony earlier this month.

Intuit Accountants Releases Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey

Tax planning and advisory fees, on average, are five times higher than tax preparation fees, according to an Intuit Accountants survey of tax professionals.

Today, Intuit Accountants from Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing the results of the recently conducted Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey. Intuit Accountants commissioned an industry-wide survey of 786 tax professionals, who currently provide tax planning services or are considering providing tax planning services in the next two years, to understand the landscape around tax planning and advisory services.

FIS Expands Annual InnovateIN48 Competition to Next Generation of Fintech Leaders

Key facts:

  • In its ninth year, FIS' InnovateIN48 innovation competition continues to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.
  • The fintech competition, which had been employee-based since 2013, expanded this year to include a Student Edition focused on financial inclusion.
  • Winning student teams received prizes and priority interviews for internships or full-time employment with FIS, with the first-place team earning entry into a pre-accelerator technology startup program with FIS to continue working on their idea.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winning innovations from InnovateIN48 , its annual fintech competition that is designed to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. The competition, which had been employee-based since it began in 2013, was expanded this year to include students from U.S. colleges and universities.

