Sionna Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop novel medicines for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events:

  • Guggenheim's 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference fireside chat on Monday, November 9th, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET; and
  • Stifel's 2026 Healthcare Conference fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, at 8:40 a.m. ET

Live webcasts can be accessed in the ‘Investors' section of Sionna's website at https://investors.sionnatx.com. Replays will also be available following the events.

About Sionna Therapeutics 
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that improve the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna's goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR's nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna's Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Investor & Media Contact 
Juliet Labadorf 
ir@sionnatx.com 
media@sionnatx.com


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