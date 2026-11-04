SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2026, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 11, 2026. 

The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.                                
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-us0-0125-per-share-302929636.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/04/c2623.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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