Shopify to Announce Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 before markets open on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.
Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The conference call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at https://www.Shopify.com/investors/events.
An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.
About Shopify
Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.
For more information, visit www.shopify.com
|CONTACT INVESTORS:
|CONTACT MEDIA:
|Shane Kleinstein
|Ben McConaghy
|Director, Investor Relations
|Director, Communications
|IR@shopify.com
|press@shopify.com