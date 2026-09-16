Shock Top and Spirit Halloween Brew Up a Scary Good Collaboration

Shock Top, the shockingly refreshing craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), known for its bold flavors and unfiltered wheat ales, has teamed up with Spirit, North America's premier Halloween retailer, for a limited-edition collaboration that's spilling two must-have treats for spooky season: the all-new Shock Top Candy Corn Wheat Ale and a Wedgehead Costume, exclusively at Spirit Halloween. Inspired by the season that brings parties to life, the collaboration invites fans to sip, suit up, and celebrate Halloween with a little more flavor - and a lot more fun.
The collaboration debuts Shock Top Candy Corn Wheat, a limited-edition beer inspired by the playful spirit and larger-than-life energy that Spirit Halloween brings to fans every fall. Blending Shock Top's signature wheat beer with the unmistakable flavor of Halloween's most iconic candy, the 5% ABV, seasonal release is brewed for costume parties, haunted gatherings, and celebrating spooky season one sip at a time.
"Shock Top is known for celebrating bold flavor, spirited gatherings and moments that catch people by surprise, and there's no better occasion for that than Halloween," said Jacob Neilson, Senior Brand Manager at Shock Top. "Partnering with Spirit - the most iconic name in Halloween - gave us the chance to dream up something hauntingly good that celebrates everything fans love about the season."
If Spirit Halloween is where fans become their favorite characters, this year they'll have the chance to step into the iconic orange slice of one of beer's most recognizable mascots. Available exclusively online at SpiritHalloween.com, the all-new Wedgehead Costume transforms Shock Top's legendary mascot into an easy-to-wear jumpsuit (SRP: $69.99) that's perfect for Halloween parties, bar crawls, costume contests, and anyone looking to squeeze a little extra personality into spooky season.
"Spirit fans don't just celebrate Halloween; they live for it, and we're always looking for new ways to surprise them," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice Present, General Merchandise Manager at Spirit Halloween. "Pairing the launch of Shock Top's Candy Corn Wheat Ale with our exclusive Wedgehead costume delivers the exact kind of head-turning, unexpected fun our fans are obsessed with."
The limited-edition beer and exclusive costume bring together two brands that know how to make the season more memorable. Shock Top Candy Corn Wheat is available at retailers nationwide, and the iconic Wedgehead costume is available on spirithalloween.com.
Follow @shocktop and @spirithalloween on social for more seasonal sips, scares, and surprises.
About Shock Top
Shock Top is a bold, Belgian-style wheat ale brand known for its refreshing taste, citrus-forward character, and easygoing personality. Crafted to bring unexpected flavor and energy to every occasion, Shock Top has become a go-to choice for beer drinkers looking for something expressive, approachable, and fun. Shock Top is part of the Tilray Beverages portfolio.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.
About Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With over 1,550 seasonal locations now open across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.
For further information, please contact:
Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com
Tilray Brands Investors: investors@tilray.com
Shock Top Media: tilraybeer@diffusionpr.com
Spirit Halloween: lori.tesoro@spirithalloween.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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