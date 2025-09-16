ServiceNow Expands Global Presence in Fast-Growing West Palm Beach to Drive AI Innovation, Talent Development, and Economic Growth

New regional innovation hub and AI Institute at Related Ross's 10 CityPlace expected to deliver $1.8 billion economic impact and create 850+ jobs on Florida's Gold Coast

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced it is expanding its global presence in the fast-growing city of West Palm Beach to drive AI innovation, talent development, and economic growth. Located at 10 CityPlace, a new development by Related Ross in Florida's Gold Coast innovation corridor, the expansion will include a new regional innovation hub and AI Institute, and is expected to deliver $1.8 billion economic impact and create more than 850 jobs over the next five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916542254/en/

An emerging destination for innovation and talent, West Palm Beach offers access to a fast-growing talent pool, a favorable business environment, and proximity to major customers and partners in the Southeast U.S. The AI Institute in ServiceNow's new location will feature a dedicated startup accelerator space to support early-stage technology companies through mentorship, pilot opportunities, and access to the region's growing tech ecosystem. Integrated into a new Executive Briefing Center, the institute will also serve as a destination for immersive customer engagement and collaboration, bringing together thought leaders, partners, and customers to create and shape the future of enterprise AI. In addition, the site will include ServiceNow University programming, providing AI-focused education, skilling, and certification opportunities for employees, partners, and the local community.

"The AI innovation economy has a new epicenter in the Gold Coast of West Palm Beach, Florida," said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow . "West Palm Beach is the latest move in ServiceNow's tradition of embracing bold economic developments across the country. This will be a compelling magnet for talent, a strong engine for growth, and a dynamic hub for America's AI leadership."

As the anchor tenant at 10 CityPlace located within West Palm Beach's CityPlace, ServiceNow has committed to up to 200,000 square feet. The space will serve as a cornerstone for ServiceNow's growth in the Southeast, housing hundreds of employees across multiple business functions with a heavy focus on product innovation roles, and serving as a central hub for enterprise AI development, workforce education, and customer collaboration.

"We're thrilled to welcome ServiceNow as the anchor tenant in our latest development," said Stephen Ross, CEO and chairman of Related Ross . "As a leader in enterprise AI, ServiceNow will catalyze innovation and economic opportunity in West Palm Beach, positioning the city as a premier destination for forward-thinking technology companies. As a long-time believer in the potential of South Florida, we're helping shape a thriving tech economy along the Gold Coast that connects people, place, and possibility."

This new location will focus on real-world, scalable AI applications—helping business and government leaders harness emerging technologies through hands-on education, research, and pilot programs. By partnering with universities, public agencies, and private enterprises, ServiceNow aims to close the talent gap, expand access to opportunity, and equip organizations to lead in the age of AI. This includes RiseUp with ServiceNow, a global initiative that creates career pathways for untapped talent through tech skilling, community partnerships, and employer engagement. The West Palm Beach expansion will support emerging tech talent, including veterans and career-transitioners, through RiseUp's community-based partnerships and ServiceNow University's academic collaborations.

"Talent is everywhere. Opportunity just needs to show up," said Karen Pavlin, chief workforce innovation officer at ServiceNow . "Our West Palm Beach expansion reflects ServiceNow's commitment to innovation and the communities we serve. Together with West Palm Beach, we are building a national model for inclusive digital transformation."

With a projected regional economic impact of more than $1.8 billion and over 850 new jobs expected through 2030, this expansion represents a major investment in the future of Florida's tech economy. This announcement adds momentum to Southeast Florida's emergence as a global destination for innovation, complementing regional initiatives like the Gold Coast Tech Accelerator from Related Ross, the Florida Council of 100, and eMerge Americas.

"America is setting the global standard for technology and AI policy, and critical investments like ServiceNow's are proof of that leadership," said Keith Sonderling, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor. "This commitment to innovation and workforce development will strengthen Florida's economy and our nation's competitiveness."

"The State of Florida is excited to welcome ServiceNow to West Palm Beach," stated Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Commerce. "This investment reflects the strength of our talent pipeline, our spirit of innovation, and a shared vision for building a world-class digital economy."

"ServiceNow's decision to invest in West Palm Beach is a major milestone for our city," said Mayor Keith A. James. "This is about more than just office space. It's about creating high-quality jobs, equipping our residents with the skills to succeed, and positioning our city at the forefront of the AI economy."

The West Palm Beach facility is expected to open in 2028, with hiring, research partnerships, and pilot programming beginning in the coming months.

ABOUT ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com .

ABOUT RELATED ROSS

Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate firm with unparalleled expertise in development operations and community building. For more than 25 years, the company has led the transformation of West Palm Beach into one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation in which to live, work play and visit. Related Ross leads the market in Class A office space with over 2.8M square feet of existing commercial holdings built and under construction, with an additional 1.5M square feet in development. Known for luxury residential buildings, Related Ross is introducing a new class of rentals and condos to the market including The Laurel, South Flagler House, and Shorecrest. The company also developed and owns the most celebrated mixed-use destinations in the region including CityPlace – the most visited neighborhood in the city, fostering culture and enriching the community with lush green spaces, a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings, the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, educational programming and modern residences. Related Ross is also the developer behind Hilton West Palm Beach, RH West Palm and the forthcoming Wellington development. Driven by a vision of inclusive growth for Palm Beach County, Related Ross is committed to ensuring that the region's economic expansion benefits all communities. In support of this mission, the company established The Related Ross Foundation, a nonprofit foundation funded by Stephen Ross and Related Ross, to accelerate economic mobility and expand opportunities in historically underserved neighborhoods of downtown West Palm Beach, including the Historic Northwest, Coleman Park, and Pleasant City. The Related Ross Foundation invests in education, housing, employment, healthcare, arts, and digital access, highlighted by initiatives such as the Emerging Scholars Program at Palm Beach State College, which provides tuition-free degrees and mentorship for local students. As South Florida evolves into a premier business and cultural hub, Related Ross continues to shape a dynamic, integrated urban core while advancing a model of shared prosperity and social impact for all residents of the region. For more information about Related Ross, please visit www.relatedross.com .

Johnna Hoff
Johnna Hoff
(408) 250‑8644
press@servicenow.com

Maura Daves
Maura Daves
(401) 222-9349
mdaves@relatedross.com

×