ServiceNow and Google Cloud advance agentic AI for industry workflows

Expanded partnership connects ServiceNow's industry workflows to Gemini Enterprise for the first time, making AI agents more accessible for global businesses in the assistant they use daily
New industry-specific integrations, starting with retail, telecommunications sales, and IT, to be available in Google Cloud Marketplace
ServiceNow and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership that connects the industry-specific operational context of ServiceNow's Action Fabric to Gemini Enterprise, making agentic AI more accessible for mutual customers across multiple industries in the assistant they use daily.
These new live and planned integrations mean Gemini Enterprise will be capable of reasoning and taking complex, multi-step actions using ServiceNow's widely-adopted industry workflows. With Gemini Enterprise as a unified, single interface, mutual customers can scale AI agents to support employees at headquarters, technicians in the field, or brick-and-mortar retail teams. The integrations maintain enterprise-level security, low-latency, and governance customers expect from ServiceNow and Google Cloud.
"Conversational AI is only as useful as the action it drives, and ServiceNow's partnership with Google Cloud is turning that conversation into work that gets done," said John Aisien, senior vice president, Central Product Management, at ServiceNow. "Combining the workflow orchestration and governance power of the ServiceNow AI Platform with Gemini Enterprise allows teams to execute and resolve mission critical tasks without leaving their chosen AI assistant."
"Our goal with Gemini Enterprise is to empower organizations to turn AI potential into tangible business value," said Satish Thomas, vice president at Google Cloud. "This collaboration brings the agentic power of the Google Cloud platform straight into their mission-critical ServiceNow systems, allowing teams to instantly trigger actions, resolve complex issues, and serve their customers faster."
Bringing the capabilities of both platforms together will help customers spanning multiple industries quickly generate business outcomes, with Gemini Enterprise as the primary interface. Initial integrations will support common use cases in retail, telecommunications, sales, and IT, and more integrations are expected to launch soon:
- Retail store operations: Bringing together ServiceNow Retail Operations with Gemini Enterprise will allow brick-and-mortar retail teams to quickly report and diagnose equipment problems and systems failures, helping them spend less time resolving technical issues and more time with customers. An additional integration with ServiceNow Field Service Management means Gemini Enterprise can automatically alert and dispatch technicians to conduct on-site repairs. These integrations are generally available to mutual customers now.
- Telecommunications network inventory and service order management: Combining ServiceNow Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) and Context Engine for Telecommunications with Gemini Enterprise will enable telecom customer service teams to streamline how they manage high volumes of account, technical, and billing inquiries. With Gemini's reasoning, the system can automate case triage and investigation, accurately classify requests, collect missing details, and route customer issues to the appropriate team for faster resolution. This integration is expected to be generally available to mutual customers in early 2027.
- Customer relationship management: Integrating ServiceNow Customer Relationship Management (CRM), customers can use Gemini Enterprise to manage deals, update opportunity notes, and create complex configurations and quotes through natural language. Sellers can ask Gemini Enterprise for account context and summaries of recent deal activity and then create follow-ups, all in the same conversational interface. Product managers and admins can use the same approach to create offers, bundles, and rules. Sellers can build quotes faster, walk into customer meetings better prepared, and spend more of their time on the customers themselves. These integrations are generally available to mutual customers now.
- IT service and operations management: Combining ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), and Configuration Management Database (CMDB) with Gemini Enterprise empowers technical teams and employees to streamline IT lifecycle operations directly within chat. With Gemini's reasoning, helpdesk agents can triage incidents and assess change risks, site reliability engineers can investigate alert storms and trace configuration dependencies, and employees can resolve common requests through guided self-service. These integrations are generally available to mutual customers now.
ServiceNow Action Fabric integrates these ServiceNow workflows headlessly to Gemini Enterprise through Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and Agent2Agent (A2A) connectivity. ServiceNow will also publish these connectors as plugins alongside joint demos and reference architectures in the Google Cloud Marketplace.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow platform integrates with any model, any cloud, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the agentic enterprise. ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context and control to build and scale confidently. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous work for IT, CRM, Security, Employee Experience, and more. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.
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Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's expanded partnership with Google Cloud. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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