Schwab Announces Single Stock Futures, Giving Retail Traders a New Way to Express Views on U.S. Stocks Around the Clock

Charles Schwab Futures & Forex is among the first to offer cash-settled Single Stock Futures, which are now available on the thinkorswim® trading platforms
Key Takeaways:
- Charles Schwab Futures & Forex has launched Single Stock Futures for more than 50 high profile U.S. stocks, available now on the thinkorswim® trading platforms and traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).
- Single Stock Futures are cash-settled futures contracts based on the underlying price movement of an individual company at a set future date.
- With less initial capital than outright stock ownership, Single Stock Futures offer straightforward price exposure, a way to react to news outside of standard market hours, and the ability to take a short position without stock borrow fees or short-sale restrictions.
Charles Schwab, a leader in investing and trading with $13.08 trillion in total client assets and 11.9 million daily average trades in Q2 2026, today announced that Charles Schwab Futures & Forex has launched Single Stock Futures for more than 50 prominent U.S. stocks, allowing eligible clients to express a bullish or bearish view on some of the most popular names in the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100®.
Available now on the thinkorswim® trading platforms and traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Single Stock Futures are cash-settled futures contracts based on the underlying price movement of an individual company at a set future date. Each standard contract represents 100 shares of the underlying stock, giving investors an alternative way to gain exposure and express a bullish or bearish view on a company without the complexity of physical share delivery.
With less initial capital than buying a stock outright, Single Stock Futures can provide investors with direct price exposure to popular names, offer a way to react to relevant news around the clock, and allow investors to take a long or short position without stock borrow fees or short-sale restrictions. They also offer a way to trade a derivative on a stock without some option-specific elements like time decay or other Greeks.
"Adding Single Stock Futures expands the breadth of our trading offering and strengthens our position as a destination for retail traders," said James Kostulias, Managing Director and Head of Trading Services at Charles Schwab. "With Index Futures already representing about 75% of our futures trading volume, we see strong demand for this next evolution in futures trading, including from traders who have historically traded stocks. Qualified clients can trade Single Stock Futures in their futures account while leveraging the real-time data, research, charting tools, and educational resources available across the thinkorswim platform suite."
It is important to understand the benefits and risks involved with Single Stock Futures before placing a futures trade. Disciplined risk management is always essential with leveraged products like futures, which can result in substantial losses, including losses greater than the initial investment, with smaller price moves.
More information about trading futures, including Single Stock Futures, at Schwab can be found at www.schwab.com/futures .
Disclosures
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and for some products and strategies, loss of more than your initial investment.
Security futures trading involves unique and significant risks that are important to understand, and is not suitable for all investors; please review the NFA Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts .
Futures and futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC .
Futures and futures options trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Forex Dealer Member and is notice-registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer solely for the purpose of effecting transactions in security futures products.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
© 2026 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
About Charles Schwab
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