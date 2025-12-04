Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences Selected by AstraZeneca as Its Unified Global Platform to Help Transform Customer Engagement

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 CRM, today announced that AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, has selected Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement to help transform its customer engagement globally, fostering stronger relationships with healthcare professionals (HCPs) through data-driven, AI-powered engagement. This work will support AstraZeneca's commitment to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory and immunology.
With Agentforce Life Sciences, Salesforce aims to help AstraZeneca unlock a new era of intelligent engagement — redefining customer relationships and accelerating business growth. The partnership will enable teams to focus on strategic customer outcomes and meaningful customer interactions.
Expanding its remit for AstraZeneca, Salesforce will support Agentforce 360 for Life Sciences as the global, end-to-end engagement solution for AstraZeneca, including:
- Medical-Commercial Coordination: Consolidating healthcare professional (HCP) insights and surface context across teams.
- Personalized Engagement: Scaling operations across key account, reimbursement, and field teams with next-best action recommendations. AstraZeneca will also orchestrate and automate digital campaigns across multiple channels based on customer preferences.
- Model Context Protocol (MCP) Interoperability: Extending its composable architecture with Salesforce's Agent Fabric , AstraZeneca will orchestrate internal and external agent actions across field engagement, commercial operations, and different brands and regions, allowing its care teams and AI agents to work seamlessly together.
"This partnership with AstraZeneca represents a clear step towards building intelligent, agentic customer engagement in the life sciences industry with their selection of Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement," said Frank Defesche, SVP and GM of Life Sciences at Salesforce. "Together, we will empower AstraZeneca's teams with the latest technology to deliver personalized engagement and accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines to patients around the world."
