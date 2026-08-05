Salesforce Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Earnings Release and Webcast

Results to be released on August 26, 2026, after market close

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2027 results will be released on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will host a live broadcast at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. The live broadcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor .

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com

Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com

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