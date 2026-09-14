Salesforce Announces $27 Million in New Education Grants, Deepening Support for Public Schools and Educators

New funding includes $18 million for public schools, building on more than $180 million contributed to public schools nationwide, including $156 million in the Bay Area
Salesforce deepens education focus at Dreamforce, with an expanded Adopt-a-School program, student learning, and mentorship
Commitment is part of more than $1 billion in combined Bay Area contributions from Salesforce and Marc and Lynne Benioff
As AI agents transform how people work and solve problems, investing in public education has never been more important. Today, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, is announcing $27 million in new education grants nationwide, including $18 million directly supporting public school districts in San Francisco, Oakland, New York City, Chicago, and Indianapolis. The new funding builds on 14 years of partnership with public schools and reflects Salesforce's continued and growing commitment to supporting schools, educators, and students.
Announced ahead of Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference, the grants come alongside an expanded focus on education across the company . Salesforce has revitalized an Adopt-a-School program across more than 25 public schools to mobilize its employees to work directly with school communities. This year, approximately 100 students will also come to Dreamforce for hands-on mentoring and workshops.
To date, Salesforce has invested more than $285 million for Bay Area public schools and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, part of a long-standing commitment to kids and families in its hometown. That support sits within more than $1 billion in combined contributions to the Bay Area from Salesforce and Marc and Lynne Benioff over more than 27 years.
"At Salesforce, we believe business is the greatest platform for change," said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. "That's why we created the 1-1-1 model of giving back and built it into our culture from Day One, and it's why we've continued to invest in our communities, in our hometown of San Francisco, and in our public schools for nearly three decades. As AI transforms our world, we have an even greater responsibility to support schools and teachers and help make sure every young person has the opportunity to thrive. When we bring together our financial resources, our technology, and the time and expertise of our employees, we can make an incredible impact."
14 years of partnership with public schools
Of Salesforce's $27 million in new education grants, $18 million will go to San Francisco Unified School District , Oakland Unified School District , New York City Public Schools , Chicago Public Schools , and Indianapolis Public Schools .
These investments are guided by what district leaders, principals, and teachers say their schools need most. For students, that means strengthening STEM skills and career readiness. For educators, it means helping public schools develop, retain, and grow great teachers while supporting their continued learning in emerging areas like AI.
"Preparing students for the future means making sure they have the skills and confidence to navigate a world increasingly impacted by AI technology," said Dr. Maria Su, Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District. "Salesforce's continued partnership helps us invest not only in our students, but in the educators who support them every day. Together, we're creating more opportunities for every student to learn, grow, and thrive here in San Francisco."
To date, Salesforce has contributed more than $180 million to public schools nationwide, including $156 million to Bay Area public schools. Recent results include:
- Improving math and computer science outcomes: In Oakland, Salesforce-supported math teacher coaches helped drive an eight-point increase in standardized math assessment scores. In San Francisco, Salesforce funding has supported a broader middle school math improvement effort, with proficiency rates increasing nearly 8% since 2022. Across both districts, Salesforce's investments have brought computer science to more than 130,000 Bay Area students.
- Strengthening school leadership: Through Salesforce's Principal Innovation Fund, Bay Area principals receive flexible funding to address the needs they see in their own schools, from teacher coaching and professional development to academic intervention. Ninety-five percent of principals said the program improved their satisfaction and retention as school leaders. Salesforce also convened Bay Area principals for its Future Forward Summit to share approaches to AI and learn directly from experts and one another as they help their schools navigate its use.
- Advancing AI fluency among educators: Salesforce funding is helping educators and school systems determine how to navigate AI responsibly. For example, grantee aiEDU works with school systems to ensure that AI readiness is led by educators. Among surveyed teachers, 91% reported considerable or significant growth in their AI literacy.
Beyond the $18 million to public school partners, Salesforce is also investing $9 million in organizations that support educators and expand career opportunities for students. Funding for New Teacher Center , Leading Educators , TNTP (The New Teacher Project, Inc.) , aiEDU , and Partners in School Innovation will advance professional development, instructional coaching, and leadership support for teachers and school leaders. Support for CodePath , Genesys Works , Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation , and Jobs for the Future will give students support for hands-on learning and career-connected experiences that build in-demand skills.
Bringing the 1-1-1 model to schools
For more than 27 years, Salesforce's 1-1-1 model has guided the company's philanthropy, committing 1% of equity, technology, and employee time to giving back. Since its founding, the company has provided $970 million in grants, employees have contributed nearly 11 million volunteer hours, and 65,300 nonprofits and educational institutions use Salesforce technology for free or at a discount.
This year, Salesforce is bringing that model into schools through a relaunched Adopt-a-School program across more than 25 public schools nationwide, including 15 middle schools in the Bay Area. The program pairs employees and senior executives with schools to build ongoing relationships and provide hands-on support based on what schools need most, from mentoring students and leading workshops to setting up classrooms and refreshing school spaces. Salesforce has already reached its first-year goal of over 25 adopted schools and plans to expand the program globally in FY28.
"Being part of a community means showing up again and again," said Robin Washington, President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Salesforce , who has adopted Elmhurst United Middle School in Oakland through the program. "When you spend time in a school, work alongside teachers, and get to know the people who are there every day, you understand where you can actually help. Our schools sit at the center of our communities, and we want to be there, listening, pitching in, and building relationships that last."
Investing in Bay Area children and hospitals
Salesforce's education investments are part of a broader commitment to local community vitality, joining more than $1 billion in combined all-time contributions to the Bay Area from Salesforce and Marc and Lynne Benioff, spanning public education, children's health, public safety, and local nonprofits.
This includes sustained support for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals . A $100 million gift announced by the Benioffs in 2025 is supporting a new state-of-the-art hospital and renovations in Oakland.
That commitment also comes to life each year at Dreamfest , Salesforce's annual benefit concert during Dreamforce, which brings together customers, partners, employees, and some of the world's biggest artists to raise funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. Since 2010, the concert has raised more than $130 million for the hospitals. This year, Usher and Gwen Stefani will headline, with the event expected to raise more than $9 million and put Dreamfest on the path to $140 million in all-time giving to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.
Salesforce has also committed more than $13 million to public safety in San Francisco, supporting first responders, neighborhood safety, and other community priorities. Together, these investments help ensure that local students, educators, and families have safe, supportive, and well-resourced communities to live and learn in.
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.
Philanthropy at Salesforce is funded by a combination of corporate giving and donations from the Salesforce Foundation.
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