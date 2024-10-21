RUA GOLD Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"), a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX: SNG) ("Siren") with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield (the "Transaction").

The Company and Siren have agreed to amend the terms of Transaction whereby Rua Gold agrees to purchase 10,000,000 common shares of Siren at a price of A$0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of A$2,000,000.

The Company highlights that the following conditions have been satisfied:

  • Rua Gold shareholders have voted in favor of the transaction

  • The Company obtained the required consent from the New Zealand Petroleum and Mineral ("NZPAM") to transfer control over Reefton's exploration permits to Rua Gold

  • The Company has prepared draft National Instrument 43-101 compliant independent report

  • The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the transaction, with final approval expected following the satisfaction of the requirements for the Transaction under the TSXV Policy 5.3, which includes the submission of the aforementioned 43-101 report

The final key milestone anticipated is the Siren shareholder vote on October 28, 2024. If in favor, the Company anticipates closing the Transaction in November.

 

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "This is an exciting stage for Rua Gold shareholders, Siren Gold shareholders, and the Reefton Goldfields community. Our merger presents a prime opportunity to establish a high-grade gold and antimony exploration company ready to deliver value through its drilling program planned on this land package. We will be looking at a combination of new discoveries alongside the scalability of historic high-grade mines to become a leading gold producer in the region. New Zealand's mining industry is experiencing a resurgence, supported by local and foreign investment, as well as a pro-mining government implementing streamlined policies. The resulting improvements in regional infrastructure and employment will transform the West Coast and benefit all of New Zealand."

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Siren shall receive total consideration of A$22 million (C$20.4 million):

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash, of which A$1 million has been paid and the remaining A$1 million will be paid at the close of the Transaction;

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash in exchange for 10,000,000 common shares of Siren, to be exchanged at the close of the Transaction; and

  • 83,927,383 fully paid shares of Rua Gold representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million1), to be issued at the close of the Transaction with agreed contractual resale restrictions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Siren will own ~26% of Rua Gold, and Siren Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, will join the Rua Gold Board. The Transaction will deliver the following benefits to the Company's shareholders:

  • Increased scale and resources by combining projects and exploration teams.

  • Increased exposure to the highly prospective and under-explored Reefton Goldfield, as the largest landholder in the district with approximately 120,000 ha of combined tenements.

  • Improved investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, with the opportunity to broaden the Company's shareholder base.

  • Potential for future operational synergies (i.e., centralized infrastructure and workforce) by realizing economies of scale across the whole land package.

  • Continued exposure to the Company's highly prospective asset, Glamorgan on the North Island of New Zealand.

Transaction Update Details

The Company has obtained approval from its shareholders concerning the Transaction.

In addition, on October 17, 2024, the Company obtained consent from the NZPAM to the change of control of Reefton's exploration permits as a consequence of the Transaction.

The Company is working to satisfy the TSXV requirements for the Transaction under section 5.7 of TSXV Policy 5.3. To obtain final approval from the TSXV, the Company will submit a National Instrument 43-101 compliant independent report and a financial plan demonstrating that the Company has sufficient financial resources to close the Transaction and to fund the first stage of the recommended work program and property payment obligations for a minimum of six months.

The transaction agreements governing the acquisition of Reefton and evidence of disinterested shareholder approval of the Company have been filed with the TSXV. A legal title opinion confirming Siren's authority to transfer the Reefton project will also be required. Final closing will be subject to the TSXV's clearance of these requirements.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton project and the results thereof; and the Company's acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

________________________

1 Calculated using Rua Gold's 30-day VWAP on the CSE as of July 12, 2024 of C$0.1983 at an AUD:CAD exchange rate of 0.9246.
2 Refer to news released dated July 15, 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227207

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua GoldRUA:CCTSXV:RUAPrecious Metals Investing
RUA:CC
Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD's Drill Program Intersects near Surface Gold at the Reefton Project

RUA GOLD's Drill Program Intersects near Surface Gold at the Reefton Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the drilling campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand.

The Company commenced its near mine drill program on the Murray Creek targets in July. A second drill rig was introduced in September to test the Capleston vein system. These historic mines collectively produced ~700koz of gold at 25.2g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold commented: "Our five years of meticulous surface exploration work over the Reefton project is paying dividends from the outset of this drill program. Both of the initial drill holes have confirmed we are in right area and are locating these lodes. The near surface intercepts on Capleston are encouraging and makes for compelling economic ounces, it supports our thesis that the surface veins are continuous past the old workings. Despite the initial drill hole at Murray Creek hitting old workings, it is extremely encouraging that we have identified the dip angle of the Victoria lode and we have even more confidence with the subsequent hole that is underway now, and results from this will be ready in the next few weeks."

Capleston

On the second drill rig, which was introduced to test the Capleston vein system, the Company targeted an undeveloped and near-surface vein at the southern end of the two kilometer long historic Capleston project, the highest-grade producer of the Reefton Goldfield historically. Near surface targets lend themselves to early development and are the closest to transportation and infrastructure, providing low-cost operational advantages.

The first diamond drill hole, DD_REF_043, intersected a 12m zone of quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite in the hanging wall, with a 1m quartz vein from 31m to 32m @ 3.86 g.t Au.

A legacy drill hole intercepted the southern lode at 33m downhole, with 1m @ 24g/t Au followed by 1m @ 2.5g/t Au1. Mapping has recorded historical waste samples up to 32.0g/t Au in the vicinity1, and a strong soil anomaly enveloping the vein (up to 410ppb Au).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_007.jpg

Figure 1: Capleston Section DD_REF_043, drill intersection and core highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_007full.jpg

Murray Creek

Rua Gold reports the completion of the first hole testing the down-dip extension of the Victoria lode, DD_VIC_041, which is being evaluated by the team. This intersected the targeted reef at 344m down hole and encountered historical underground workings over a 4m length. It then exited out to the footwall before drilling on for an additional 20m.

This confirms that the lode extension is accurate and, with the precise location confirmed, a second hole is underway that is 50m deeper down dip from the initial drill hole. The Company anticipates an intersection into an un-mined portion of the reef at around 350m. Results from this testing will be available in the coming weeks.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_008.jpg

Figure 2: Cross section through the first Murray Creek drill target, Victoria

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_008full.jpg

Background

Capleston Group historical production 134,927 oz @ 49.1 g/t Au (Barry, 1993). The Capleston Group represents a 2km long vein system with a series of north-plunging shoots dipping steeply to the east. Welcome-Hopeful was the major producer (88,620 oz @ 61.4 g/t Au recovered; Barry, 1993; Figure 3). Fiery Cross was singular for its exceptionally high antimony (Figure 4).

A table of historic production in this district is included in Table 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_009.jpg

Figure 3: Historical schematic of Capleston Lodes (section 90.313) c.1920, annotated to accentuate the lodes and Reform drill site.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_009full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_010.jpg

Figure 4: Fiery Cross Battery, Capleston 1930. Image from Reefton Isite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_010full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_011.jpg

Figure 5: Location of Reefton Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/226614_a481102e54ab5af0_011full.jpg

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

New Investor Relations agreement - Gold Standard Media, LLC

On October 11, 2024, the Company entered into an advertising agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC ("Gold Standard") for total cash consideration of US$200,000, payable immediately. Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages and provide digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing services. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of 90 days commencing on October 14, 2024. Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company. To the best of the Company's knowledge and as of the date hereof, certain affiliates of Gold Standard own 5,037,951 common shares in the capital of the Company. Gold Standard is a Texas-based firm and is owned by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz. The Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard as compensation for its marketing services.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

QAQC Drilling

The majority of drillholes were sampled in full, typically following 1-m sample intervals unless geological contacts (i.e. dolerite intrusions) dictated otherwise. NQ core was analyzed as whole core; therefore, only requiring cutting along sample intervals. PQ and HQ core were sampled as half core.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Westport for sample preparation. Core was crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and 1-kg split of material was pulverized (to 85% passing 75 µm). No split duplicates were collected during the crushing steps. Two scoops were taken from the pulverize bowl: one for laboratory analysis (~150 g) and the other for pXRF analysis (~100 g). The pulp reject is stored in Reefton.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton project and the results thereof; and the Company's acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Table 2: Historical production from mines within the Capleston Project (Barry, 1993).

LodeEastingNorthingQuartz
tonnes		Au
(kg)		Total
Production
(Au oz)		Recovered
grade 
(oz)		Recovered
grade
(g/t)
Welcome-Hopeful1512383534226144,868.92,756.488,620.32.061.4
Fiery Cross1512133534169124,956.4869.527,955.11.134.8
Just in Time1511983534120213,754.9534.117,171.71.238.8
Reform-Imperial-South Hopeful151180353415431,698.933.31,070.60.619.6
Lone Star15118335340402243.83.4109.30.413.9

 

Source: Barry, J.M., 1993. The History and Mineral Resources of the Reefton Goldfield. Ministry of Commerce Resource Information Report No. 15.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

RUA GOLD Targets Significant Epithermal Gold System in the Hauraki Goldfield, New Zealand

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for its Glamorgan Project in the Hauraki Goldfield, on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold Corporation's ("OceanaGold's") Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP") which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 gt1.

The Company was granted a Minimum Impact Access Agreement ("MIA") from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project in August 2024. Following this, the exploration team was mobilized and has made excellent progress, including:

  • collecting 2,000 of the planned 3,000 soil sample program;

  • completing the first full phase of UAV drone magnetic geophysical surveying; and

  • commencing ground geological mapping.

Based on initial surface soil geochemistry, interpreted geophysical structures, and geological mapping, there is preliminary evidence that the Glamorgan Project has the hallmarks of a significant epithermal gold system, with surface features similar to the adjacent WKP gold deposit. Further exploration work is required to confirm whether a significant epithermal gold system exists.

Following its surface exploration work, the Company will design a drill program and apply for a full Access Agreement by the end of the year to commence drilling at the Glamorgan Project.

On March 7, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold. This Bill was introduced by the New Zealand Government in March 2024, and aims to provide a streamlined 'one stop shop' decision-making process to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects, including mining projects with significant regional or national benefits.

Robert Eckford, CEO, commented: "This is pleasing progress on the ground at our Glamorgan Project, and important verification of the historical work of Newmont and OceanaGold. The preliminary evidence of an epithermal system gives strong encouragement to have drill locations selected by the end of the year. The geology in the region is exceptional, as evidenced by the results coming from OceanaGold's nearby WKP project, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. We have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with decades of region-specific geological knowledge."

Geochemistry

Preliminary pXRF soil results of the initial 1083 samples show strong arsenic anomalism (max 981ppm As) in southwest and northeast zones mirroring the historical trends. Arsenic is a reliable pathfinder closely associated in many gold deposits. These results complement the data collected from previous work of Newmont and OceanaGold soil analysis. Observed surface quartz vein outcrop (recognised by the soil teams) lie central to these geochemical anomalies. Initial gold results are anticipated in late October 2024.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_007full.jpg

Geological Mapping

Detailed Anaconda style geological mapping has highlighted outcropping quartz veins, breccias and silicified alteration enveloping this veining. Strong banding, quartz-adularia, quartz breccia, and platy quartz after calcite are described in situ. The range of veins, and geographic spread of the vein and alteration observed indicate exposure of a very large fossil epithermal gold system.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_008full.jpg

Magnetic (UAV Drone) Surveying

Ultra detailed magnetic surveying over a 3 kilometre by 5 kilometre area has provided a glimpse of very strong northeast structural faulting, along with circular features interpreted to represent rhyolitic domes adjacent to andesite flow units. These observations on the raw total magnetic field are preliminary. As the Company works on filtering the data, they will be looking to identify features of magnetite destruction (alteration) that accompanies and envelopes significant epithermal mineralisation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/225438_8f300f7a042cdba9_009full.jpg

Environmental Studies

Work has commenced to establish baseline environmental requirements on drill sites as we work to submit our Access Agreement to allow for drilling. This work is ongoing and will be submitted before the end of the year.

About Glamorgan

Rua Gold's Glamorgan Project comprises of over 4,600 hectares in the Hauraki district, on the North Island of New Zealand. The district has produced over 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver, and is home to OceanaGold's most significant pipeline project, WKP, which has indicated resources of 1.01 Moz at 15.9 g/t2.

Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson had previously joint-ventured both the Glamorgan Project and WKP Project and was a leading member of the exploration team that led to its discovery.

Grant of Deferred Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 392,363 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.169 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the non-executive directors for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on April 17, 2024, and are subject to a one-year vesting period. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on two prolific gold districts in New Zealand with proven high-grade gold deposits, with a team that has a track record of success.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements (upon successful completion of the purchase of Reefton Resources Pty Limited, see announcement on July 15, 2024), in a district that historically produced over 2.0 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project, a highly prospective project located within the North Islands' Hauraki district. It is within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest gold mining project, WKP. The Hauraki district has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. This project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer in the region.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

QAQC Soil Samples

A bulk sample of ~0.5-1 kg was collected in the field at the Company's Waihi base, and couriered to RGL's office for preparation. Samples were dried in a customized incubator, set at 38°C, for a minimum of two days. Once the samples were fully dried, they were sieved to

A 50-100-g fine-sieved (

ALS Brisbane is independent to Rua Gold.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 655 7354

Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration and drilling programs at the Glamorgan Project; and regulatory approvals therefor. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), and prospectus supplement dated July 19, 2024 to the Base Shelf Prospectus, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended marketing contracts with two service providers and entered into one new marketing contract. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities details of each new engagement or amendment are discussed below. The new marketing agreement and the amended marketing agreements remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

RUA GOLD logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Amendment to Marketing Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with MMG dated August 22, 2024 (the "MMG Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with MMG dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original MMG Agreement"). Pursuant to the MMG Amending Agreement, the Company and MMG have agreed to reduce the marketing budget allocated from the Company to MMG from C$700,000 to €400,000 (approximately C$600,000 ). Additionally, the Company and MMG have agreed to revise MMG's service fee from C$115,500 to €66,000 (approximately C$100,000 ), representing 16.5% of the budget allocated by the Company for such services. The difference between the initially contemplated service fee of C$115,500 and the revised service fee of €66,000 shall be credited by MMG to the marketing budget. All other terms of the Original MMG Agreement remain unamended. In connection with the MMG Amending Agreement and in addition to the service fee previously paid, the Company has provided a cash advance of €100,000 to MMG, which shall be applied towards the revised marketing budget.

MMG is a service provider who specializes in online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany . MMG is headed by CEO, Christina Hammer . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MMG as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of MMG, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

Amendment to Marketing Contract with Direct to Investor Media, LLC

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of Direct to Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with D2I dated August 22, 2024 (the "D2I Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with D2I dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original D2I Agreement"). Pursuant to the D2I Amending Agreement, the Company and D2I have agreed to increase D2I's marketing budget from C$300,000 to C$450,000 (the "D2I Budget"). As compensation for its marketing services, D2I shall be entitled to retain a marketing services fee equal to 20% of the D2I Budget. All other terms of the Original D2I Agreement remain unamended.

D2I is a California based company who specializes in consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting its clients and their brands. D2I is headed by its CEO, David Bogart . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, D2I (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of D2I, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

New Marketing Agreement with   2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$80,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz . CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to CanaCom as compensation for its marketing service.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the gold mining space, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . Upon closing of the transaction with Siren Gold Limited announced in July 2024 , the Company will have permits enveloping 90% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand's South Island. This district has a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800s. The Company also has a highly prospective tenement package in the North Island, located within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest pipeline project, Wharekirauponga. Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the CanaCom Agreement, the MMG Amending Agreement, and the D2I Amending Agreement and the provision of the marketing services contemplated therein. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/23/c5048.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Launches Exploration Program at One of the Largest Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Launches Exploration Program at One of the Largest Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a Heliborne HeliTEM² Survey over the Riley Brook and McIntyre Brook properties, in northern New Brunswick, has been initiated as part of the recently announced Acadian Gold Joint Venture with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (refer to Figure 1). The properties encompass a combined 419 km2 land package of mineral claims, constituting gold mineralized zones that extend over several kilometres, on trend with Puma Exploration's Williams Brook property.

The recent combination of mineral assets between Fancamp and Lode Gold Resources Inc. into a dominant land holding of high-quality, underexplored ground in New Brunswick, was a major development which now aims to be further validated by this high-resolution heliborne electro-magnetic and radiometric survey.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Completes LiDAR Survey and Expanding Targeting at the Duc Project in Ontario

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources, has completed a Light Detection and Ranging ("LiDAR") airborne geophysical survey at the Duc Project, 50 kms southwest of the town of Kapuskasing, Ontario as part of the conclusion of a successful summer field program. Exploration work of sampling, mapping and now LiDAR provides expanded targeting and also improved definition of the surface projection of east-west Abitibi greenstone style shears and second order ENE cross structures which typically occur in this western part of the Wawa-Abitibi along the major gold-bearing breaks that host significant gold resources in the Timmins Camp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Identifies New High Priority RIRGS Target ''Steelhead'' at WIN, Tombstone Belt - Yukon

Lode Gold Identifies New High Priority RIRGS Target ''Steelhead'' at WIN, Tombstone Belt - Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received and interpreted the data from the previously announced QMAGT survey conducted in summer, 2024. This news release focuses on presenting initial findings, including reporting the identification of a new high-priority target named "Steelhead" extending the emerging Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) targets already identified on its WIN property. A future news release will expand on these new findings northwards to include Lode's flagship Golden Culvert property as our geological team evaluates a potential genetic relationship, highlighted by the new QMAGT data between the RIRGS mineralization at WIN and the orogenic styles of mineralization present at Golden Culvert.

Highlights include:

  • Recent QMAGT system geophysical results integrated with geology and historic geochemical information has identified a new priority prospect, "Steelhead", a previously unrecognized 4km2 area of hornfels on the eastern part of the property.
  • ''Steelhead's" prospectivity is enhanced by the presence of anomalous gold and bismuth results in stream sediment samples collected from the catchment draining the new identified 4km2 area of hornfels.
  • The QMAGT system has successfully enhanced the detailed geology of the property and importantly mapped the targeted Tombstone-Tungsten Cretaceous aged monzonite intrusions as magnetic lows and related hornfels known to be prospective for RIRGS as magnetic highs or areas with "noisy magnetic gradients".
  • The above adds to the initial 2023 discovery of a RIRGS style sheeted vein system with gold values up to 8.3 g/t coincident with elevated bismuth and tellurium (see news release dated December 13, 2023) hosted in hornfels on the western side of the property and named the "Border Gold Zone".
  • The Border Gold Zone appears to be controlled by the Border Monzonite and manifests as a "roof zone" above this intrusive and the host Cordierite-Biotite bearing hornfels. The magnetic data clearly defines a 3.5km strike extension to this known mineralized hornfels zone for targeted follow up.
  • Furthermore, the magnetic data defines deep structures both parallel and coincident with the known mineralization and are thought to be important controlling structures for gold emplacement.

Buddy Doyle, VP Exploration commented that, "Lode Gold has leveraged the quality QMAGT data to integrate the pre-existing geochemical and geological-structural data on hand to design a targeted ground follow-up program to rapidly generate drill targets on the emerging high-potential RIRGS Targets at WIN, adding materially to its established flagship Orogenic Golden Culvert targets within the large, strategic property package controlled by Lode in the Yukon."

Regional Setting, The RIRGS Model and How Well the WIN Project Fits

The WIN property occurs in the southern portion of the prolific Tombstone gold belt, see Figure 1. The Tombstone Gold Belt is the type locality for RIRGS, with Figure 2 depicting the accepted model for this type of gold mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_004.jpg

Figure 1: The Tombstone Gold Belt, yellow shaded zone, gold stars show RIRGS deposits and prospects, orange stars tungsten deposits, The black star depicts the location of our WIN project. All are related to mid-cretaceous Intrusive suites and their associated contact hornfels aureoles. Figure modified from the Yukon geological survey broacher 2006-6.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure2_550.jpg

Figure 2:The RIRGS geological model, General plan model of RIRGS (left), note the wide range of mineralization styles and geochemical variations that vary predictably outward from a central pluton. Scale is dependent on the size of the exposed pluton, which is likely to range from 100 m to 5 km in diameter. Hypothetical cross-section (right) of a small (100 m-5 km across) pluton. Of note are the asymmetric hornfels aureole and the early-chilled and more brittle marginal carapace. Preferred sites of intrusion-hosted Au mineralization are above the cupola, where exsolved fluids will accumulate, and mineralized fractures developed in the pluton's apex and shoulders. Modified from Hart, C.J.R., 2007.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure2.jpg

The RIRGS geological model in summary makes the following empirical observations:

  • Mineralization is associated with a reduced intrusion with the mineralization extending beyond the limits of the intrusion, and locally beyond the thermal aureole (caused by the intrusion), yielding a broad mineralizing system (Fig. 2). The size of the system is generally dictated by the limits of the thermal aureole, commonly several kilometres across, but can be dependent on the depth of erosion with the broadest and best-developed mineralization at the top of or above the pluton. The WIN project contains the known mapped intrusives, the northern part of the Hyland intrusive and the eastern part of the Border Intrusive (see Figure 4) both have extensive hornfels aureoles developed. The known sheeted quartz vein mineralization is hosted in hornfels.
  • A common characteristic is that the RIRGS exhibits multiple styles of mineralization. Particularly in the thermal aureole. Chemically reactive and/or physically brittle sedimentary strata result in a diversity of mineralization styles, whereas the causative pluton is typically dominated by solely sheeted vein sets containing gold. The WIN project Hyland Intrusive has been subject to exploration for Tungsten and Molybdenum in the past with part of the Tuna Tungsten Mineral occurrence within and next to the property's southern border. The sheeted quartz veins with gold have been found in the roof hornfels.
  • RIRGS often exhibit a predictable zonation of differing deposit styles outward from the central, mineralizing pluton (Fig. 2). Skarns and replacements are generally pluton proximal, with an increase in structural control on more distal mineralization. There is also crustal scale vertical zonation, with epizonal occurrences forming at shallower levels. Predictable metal signatures develop broad-scale zoning surrounding and above a central causative pluton. The stream, soil and rock samples taken by Lode Gold show metal zonation.

  • Gold, as well as Tungsten (W), may form ore, but Au does not directly correlate with W. Bismuth (Bi) and Tellurium (Te) are enriched in intrusion-hosted Au ores and correlate with Au. Arsenic enrichments characterize hornfels-hosted mineralization and form regional-scale geochemical anomalies. On the WIN project, the sheeted veins have gold correlating strongly with Bi and Te. The WIN and Golden Culvert projects occur in a regional zone of anomalous Arsenic in stream sediments (see Figure 5).
  • Each plutonic suite has a characteristic metallogenic association. Plutons of the Tombstone plutonic suite have alkalic compositions (syenites) and associated gold, bismuth and copper. Plutons of the Mayo suite have metalluminous compositions (hornblende monzonites) and the strongest gold association. Plutons of the Tungsten suite are slightly peraluminous (biotite granite) and are associated with tungsten ± copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralization. Mineralized plutons typically have associated pegmatites, aplites, miarolitic cavities and tourmaline veins, which are all indicative of volatile saturation and development of hydrothermal phases. The WIN project covers part of the Hyland and Border intrusive, both are mapped as Hornblende monzonites, the type of intrusion that has the strongest gold association. Tourmaline veins and breccias have been noted in the Tuna mineral occurrences, within and south of the property.

Traditional exploration methods such as mapping, prospecting, and aeromagnetic, regional stream sediment and soil geochemical surveys are all effective. Since mineralization is typically focused in regions at the top of plutons, target areas should include locations where plutons are not exposed. These may be detected by aeromagnetic surveys that may respond to either pyrrhotite-rich hornfels, or low levels of magnetite in the case of the Tombstone suite alkalic intrusions. Summarized and modified from Hart, C.J.R., 2007.

District Geology

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure3.jpg

Figure 3: District Geology: Lode Gold's Golden Culvert and WIN projects depicted on the regional geology provided by the Yukon Geological Survey. Note the WIN Project is dominated by the Proterozoic Vampire formation intruded by Cretaceous monzonites. Mineral occurrences from the Yukon database are also shown. The WIN property contains the Hyland and Border Intrusive bodies, these bodies are depicted in the following figures for visual reference. They are the likely source of the mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure3_enhanced.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure4_550.jpg

Figure 4:Regional Arsenic in stream sediment anomaly encompasses Lode Gold's Golden Culvert and WIN properties. A characteristic signature of RIRGS. After Hart, C.J.R. and Lewis, L.L., 2006

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure4.jpg

Figure 1 shows the regional geological setting with a belt of intrusions (the Selwyn Magmatic province) intruding the Proterozoic-aged Selwyn sedimentary basin. Figure 3 illustrates the district geology with both the Golden Culvert property and the WIN property being hosted in the Vampire Formation, the WIN property covers portions of the Hyland and Border monzonite intrusives. Figure 4 demonstrates the projects that occur in a regional arsenic anomaly a common feature of sub-districts with RIRGS within the Tombstone gold belt. Known mineral occurrences are also shown in Figure 4, with the most advanced being the 3 Aces orogenic gold deposit, 15km to the SSW of the WIN project being explored by Seabridge Gold. Aben Minerals have also identified RIRGS style mineralization 18km to the SSW. The nearest historic mineral occurrence to the WIN project is the Tuna prospect, which consists of several zones of veins and breccias with Quartz, Bi, Tungsten, Molybdenum with tourmaline on the south boundary.

Rock Samples Confirmed RIRGS

On December 13, 2023, Lode Gold announced that it had confirmed a RIRGS style mineralization on its WIN property. Rocks samples returned gold values up to 8.53 g/t. with associated bismuth and tellurium at the border gold zone, shown in Figure 5. The mineralization is hosted in sheeted quartz veins, up to 10 veins per metre. The mineralization is hosted in hornfels. Figure 6 shows a photograph of the sheeted quartz veins and a view of the general topography at the border zone sampling area.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_009.jpg

Figure 5:Rock sampling sites on the WIN Property. Each dot is a separate sample site, dots are coloured and sized based on gold results, Legends are given in the inset. Colour intervals based on natural breaks. Base image is the 2m Digital Elevation Model (DEM). Blue zone are permanent ice sheets. Monzonite intrusions shown as transparent red stipple. The local geology map shown in figure 7 cover the area surrounded by yellow line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_009full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_010.jpg

Figure 6: Photograph of the sheeted vein system left, photograph of the topography in the border area, sheeted veins near photo origin looking SW towards the Hyland Intrusion. Photo on the right from Moynihan, D.P., 2013

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_010full.jpg

Geology of the Border Gold-Bearing Sheeted Vein Area

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_011.jpg

Figure 7: Map of parts of the Hyland and Boundary plutons and their contact aureoles, showing mineral assemblages and isograds. Structural measurements are compiled on the equal area, lower hemisphere stereonet (inset). Grid lines spaced at 1 km intervals; UTM coordinates are NAD 83. Lode Gold rock sample results shown. Map is shown in Figure 5 and coincides with the inset box on that figure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_011full.jpg

The Yukon Geological Survey conducted mapping on the eastern side of the WIN project, see covering the Border Gold Zone, Moynihan, D.P., 2013. Their mapping has been reproduced in Figure 7 with our rock sample gold results overlain. The Hyland and Boundary plutons are hosted by the Latest Proterozoic-Early Cambrian Vampire Formation. The Vampire Formation is dominated by uniform, steel grey to dark grey phyllite that weathers to a rusty brown. The Vampire formation has been altered to hornfels along the contacts with the Hyland and Border monzonite intrusions.

The dominant foliation in the area (Sn) strikes NW/SE, parallel to the orogenic trend, it generally dips NE at 40-70° in the southwest part of the area and dips steeply towards the SW or NE in the northeast part of the area. The sheeted veins located by our field crew appear to be controlled by this Sn structural direction with a similar strike and dip.

Sn is locally overprinted by kink bands that have steeply dipping axial planes. These kink bands post-date development of the contact aureoles and are best developed in low-grade phyllites, which retain a well-defined cleavage. The Hyland pluton-Vampire Fm contact is offset by a number of steeply-dipping, SW-trending normal faults with downthrow to the NW. These faults are sub-parallel to axial planes of the kink bands, and have the same orientation as 1) a number of fine-grained, biotite and amphibole-bearing mafic dikes, and 2) an array of quartz- tourmaline veins that transect the Boundary aureole. Tourmaline is a common accessory mineral to RIRGS sheeted quartz veins and to our knowledge, the NE/SW trending quartz vein array is yet to be sampled.

The Hyland pluton, which was emplaced at 97.1±2.0 Ma (U-Pb monazite age), is elongated in a NW direction and underlies an area of approximately 9×2.5 km. The roof of the pluton is preserved around the topographically highest point near the centre of the intrusion. The southwest boundary of the pluton dips steeply, whereas its northeast and southeast boundaries have gentle to moderately steep outward dips. It is along this moderately dipping NE part of the pluton that our border gold zone is located. The pluton is a multi-phase, biotite quartz monzonite with a megacrystic internal phase and an equigranular outer phase. The contact aureole includes a phyllite outer part and a yellow-weathering, hornfelsic inner part. With increasing proximity to the Hyland pluton, the proportion of chlorite decreases to zero and cordierite, andalusite, and biotite crystals become larger and more abundant. This zonation is approximately 500m wide and parallels the outcropping boundary of the Hyland intrusion. The presence of andalusite suggest a deep emplacement level (circa 9-11 km) for the Hyland intrusion based on geobarometer calculations. Moynihan, D.P., 2013.

An extensive region of Crd+Bt hornfels is also developed in the area to the west of the Boundary pluton. It is notable that here Cordierite (Crd) is dominant and Andalusite is absent. This indicates a shallower emplacement level for the Border pluton which in turn suggests a younger age. The pattern of Crd+Bt hornfels suggests that the Boundary pluton extends underneath this region to the NW paralleling the border. It is here that our Border Zone gold bearing sheeted quartz veins occur. The suggestion is that the Boundary pluton was intruded at a slightly higher level than the Hyland pluton. The absence of andalusite from metapelite in the aureole of the Boundary pluton suggests it was intruded at

It is likely that the Border zone sheeted veins are genetically linked to the Border Pluton in the Cordierite-Biotite-Chlorite-Muscovite-Quartz hornfels that trend paralleling the border, with the higher-grade samples occurring on the edge of the higher temperature Cordierite-Biotite-Muscovite-Quartz hornfels where the Chlorite drops out.

Stream Sediment Sampling

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure8_550.jpg

Figure 8:Stream Sediment sampling sites on the WIN Property. Each dot is a separate sample site, dots are coloured and sized based on gold results, left image 8 (a), and by bismuth right image 8 (b). Legends given in insets. Colour intervals based on natural breaks. Base image is the 2m Digital Elevation Model (DEM). Blue zone are permanent ice sheets. Monzonite intrusions shown as transparent red stipple.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure8.jpg

A series of closed space stream sediment samples were taken on the WIN project with the results depicted in Figure 8a for gold and for bismuth in Figure 8b. There are two strong gold anomalies (>45ppb) in separate streams, one stream eventually drains the Border gold zone, and the other highlights an area mainly hosted in the Hyland Intrusive and its contact aureole near its NE edge. This drainage also has high Bismuth and has never been investigated by soil or rock sampling. The area has been given the name of the Steelhead Prospect (using the naming theme started by the Tuna mineral occurrence.).

The entire Hyland Intrusive is elevated in Bi, As, Sb, W, Pb, Zn. Only Bi is shown. The stronger Bi stream sediment anomalies (>8.4ppm red, purple) need further follow-up due to their strong correlation with gold in the RIRGS model.

Soil Sampling

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure9_550.jpg

Figure 9: Soil Sampling sites on the WIN Property. Each dot is a separate sample site, dots are coloured and sized based on gold results. Legends given in inset. Colour intervals are natural breaks based on entire dataset which includes Golden Culvert, the number of samples in class in brackets. Base image is the 2m Digital Elevation Model (DEM). Blue zones are permanent ice sheets. Monzonite intrusions shown as transparent red stipple.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_figure9.jpg

Soil sampling on the WIN property have in the past been restricted due to the mountainous topography and the glaciated surfaces that are either rock or transported moraine. A small grid over the border zone contains anomalous samples with a zone of >20ppb gold stretching 300m over 3 lines paralleling the border. The project would be amenable for further sampling.

QMAGT Survey

The RIRGS model makes the observation that aeromagnetic surveys are an effective exploration tool. The QMAGT survey conducted over the WIN property is a relatively new system which utilizes a Super-conducting Quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetometer which measures the full tensor response of the earth's magnetic field. The system is flown beneath the Helicopter in a Dewar filled within a liquid helium super cold bath. The WIN property was flown at a one-hundred-meter line spacing with lines trending NE-SW perpendicular to the geological trend. DIAS, the company that operates the QMAGT system, have provided the following products derived from this survey:

  • Bxx delineates E-W boundaries preferentially (symmetric for vertical magnetisation, antisymmetric for horizontal magnetisation)

  • Byy delineates N-S boundaries preferentially (symmetric for vertical magnetisation, antisymmetric for horizontal magnetisation)

  • Bxy delineates body corners preferentially (anomaly signs depend on magnetisation direction)

  • Bzz delineates steep boundaries preferentially (symmetric for vertical magnetisation, antisymmetric for horizontal magnetisation)

  • Bxz delineates E-W boundaries preferentially (antisymmetric for vertical magnetisation; symmetric for N-S horizontal magnetisation)

  • Byz delineates N-S boundaries preferentially (antisymmetric for vertical magnetisation; symmetric for E-W horizontal magnetisation)

  • I1 highlights deeper and/or large, smoother magnetic sources

  • I2 highlights shallow and/or small, complex magnetic sources

  • THC - Total Horizontal Curvature highlights areas of high curvature in the magnetic field that may be associated as being close to a strong source or a curving geometric feature

  • THG - Total Horizontal Gradient highlights areas of high gradient independent of direction and can be useful in edge detection.

  • Total field ( a cesium magnetometer was also flown along with the SQUID device to give this product)

This product suite was interrogated with the geochemical results discussed above and the known geology to form an interpretation map and future exploration guide.

QMAGT Interpretation

Interpretation of the QMAGT dataset has confirmed its utility in mapping geology and highlighting structure. Figure 10 shows the total magnetic field. The Hyland and Border intrusions stand out as magnetic lows (blue colours) with low gradients (smooth surfaces) as expected for reduced intrusions containing no magnetite. The hornfels zone between the two intrusives is highlighted in the magnetic response and textures. The chlorite out higher temperature hornfels that host the Border Gold zone, can be seen as a magnetic high parallel to the territorial border. The contact hornfels around the Hyland intrusion shows a more subdued magnetic response but have a distinct magnetic texture, some of which appears structurally controlled, with the same NE-SW trend of structures and quartz-tourmaline veins noted in the mapping. Also highlighted is a distinct zone of magnetic highs on the western boundary of the Hyland Monzonite, these require field investigations and a thought to be hornfels similar to those hosting the Border gold zone on the eastern boundary of the Border intrusive.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_015.jpg

Figure 10:Total Field magnetic response colour grid. Mapped extent of the Hyland and Border Monzonite shown in red stipple. The intrusions are expressed as magnetitic lows reflecting their reduced nature, and lack of magnetite. Strong, red magnetic responses interpreted to highlight hornfels (mapped as Cordierite-Biotite Hornfels), grey shaded area less magnetic zone of hornfels, but they exhibit a similar magnetic texture some with clear structural control.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_015full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_016.jpg
Figure 11: Bzz vertical tensor component. Left image Figure 11a is gridded colour image of the Bzz, right image Figure 11b same image with structural interpretation overlain with black lines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_016full.jpg

Figure 11 depicts the vertical tensor of the magnetic field Bzz, this product and the other direction tensors were used to make a structural interpretation shown in Figure 11b. The generally SW-NW structure picked up in the Border Gold zone mapping appears to be property-wide. The geophysical product that picked up the NW-SE regional S0 structural fabric and the strike direction of the sheeted veins measured in the Border gold Zone was the LI map, said to be best for picking up deeper magnetic sources, shown below in Figure 12. It is probable that these are the structures controlling the sheeted veins and thus can be used to guide further exploration.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_017.jpg

Figure 12: The LI product Greyscale coloured grid left Figure 12a and interpreted structures on the right Figure 12b. This geophysical product picks up the NW structural fabric that controls the known sheeted gold-bearing quartz veins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/226527_f5046f6914111af4_017full.jpg

Future Plans

By combining our historic geochemical data, with geological mapping and the QMAGT products a clear exploration plan for the 2025 field season emerges. The highest priority is the Border Gold zone where we have already identified gold-bearing sheet quartz veins striking NW-SE. This mineralization is hosted in Cordierite-biotite hornfels that parallel the western boundary of the Border monzonite. The mapped outline of these hornfels coincides with a distinct magnetic high that the QMAGT survey demonstrates these rocks continue to the NW and SW past the area of government mapping and Lode Gold sampling. Further rock and soil samples along this trend are a high priority.

Gold mineralization also appears to be associated with the eastern boundary of the Hyland Monzonite, here stream sediment sampling shows anomalous gold and bismuth in streams draining the area. This zone has been named the Steelhead Prospect. Government mapping records SW-NE trending quartz-tourmaline veins in this area and relocating and sampling these and determining the source of the stream geochemical anomaly is a priority.

The QMAGT system mapped a previously unknown zone of hornfels on the western side of the Hyland Pluton, given the geochemical anomalous nature of the intrusion, high in Bi, W, As, Zn, Pb and Mo this western hornfels zone might host RIRGS, the area has not seen any historic exploration focus. Putting field teams out to map and sample this zone is also planned for 2025.

Director and Technical Committee Chair, Jonathan Hill comments, "We are pleased to see a strong confirmation of Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) at WIN property. With the mapping and geophysical survey data from this work, we can delineate and generate high-potential drilling targets for 2025."

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Our Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in the Yukon, cover 99.5 km2, are situated in the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. This 1500km long belt is dominated by RRIGS and sediment hosted Gold deposits, including Fort Knox, Brewery Creek, Keno Hill (Silver), Dublin Gulch, Hecla and Snowline's Gold's recent world class, Valley discovery. The company has intersected gold mineralization on the Golden Culvert property, with a best result of 33.1m @ 12.53 g/t from one of our drill holes and has identified a gold bearing sheeted vein system (RRIGS) on the WIN property.

In New Brunswick, within the emerging Appalachian/ Iapetus gold belt, Lode Gold has formed a strategic Joint Venture with Fancamp called Acadian Gold together we form one of the largest land packages in New Brunswick with 420km2 of exploration rights between McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook projects. Jointly focused on the Wapske Formation a geological unit identified to have the best gold potential in particular where there are structures bounding felsic units. With 36km strike of the Wapske formation under control Acadian is a key and leading member of this play.

Our 111 km2, McIntyre Brook Project, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (where their Lynx project has reported 5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 The first 2 drill holes completed by Lode Gold intersected (one hole intersected 5.73 g/t gold over 2.0 m within a broader low-grade interval averaging 1.20 g/t gold over 20 m), further drilling is warranted. Fancamp's 309 km2 Riley Brook project covers 25 km strike of Wapske formation containing numerous mapped felsic units. Previous exploration efforts were directed at VMS-style mineralization focused on the base metals often not assaying for gold. :– Acadian is the first to focus on gold.

NI 43-101 reports on our New Brunswick and Yukon projects are available on Sedar+ and on our website

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California.

The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. A planned V-TEM airborne geophysical survey to be flown over both properties.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

REFERENCES CITED

Hart, C.J.R., 2007, Reduced intrusion-related gold systems, in Goodfellow, W.D., ed., Mineral deposits of Canada: A Synthesis of Major Deposit Types, Dis- trict Metallogeny, the Evolution of Geological Provinces, and Exploration Methods: Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication No. 5, p. 95-112.

Moynihan, D.P., 2013. A preliminary assessment of low pressure, amphibolite-facies metamorphism in the upper Hyland River area (NTS 105H), southeast Yukon. In: Yukon Exploration and Geology 2012, K.E. MacFarlane, M.G. Nordling, and P.J. Sack (eds.), Yukon Geological Survey, p. 99-114.

Hart, C.J.R. and Lewis, L.L., 2006. Gold mineralization in the upper Hyland River area: A non- magmatic origin. In: Yukon Exploration and Geology 2005, D.S. Emond, G.D. Bradshaw, L.L. Lewis and L.H. Weston (eds.), Yukon Geological Survey, p. 109-125.

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its 2024 annual general meeting held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Total vote counts represent more than 42% of total issued and outstanding shares. All resolutions put forward to the shareholders were approved. The following directors were elected to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company:

Ivy Chong99.98%
Roman Shklanka99.98%
Larry Kornze98.93%
Richard Redfern98.92%

Dynasty would like to thank its shareholders for their votes and attendance at the meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Closes $3.5 Million Financing and Strategic Alliance; Ready to Advance Properties in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Closes $3.5 Million Financing and Strategic Alliance; Ready to Advance Properties in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has obtained conditional approval from the TSXV and closed the transaction with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") pursuant to the definitive Investment Agreement for $3.5 million investment that the Company announced in its August 27, 2024 news release. $500,000 goes into the Company for subscription of 14,285,714 Special Warrants of the Company, each Special Warrant, at $0.035 per unit, upon completion of the Spin Out, will convert to one common share of Lode Gold and one 5-year Lode Gold share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.05 per share. If fully exercised, the warrant subscription proceeds will total an additional $714,286; $3,000,000 goes into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Orogen, for 5,423,078 common shares or 19.9% of Gold Orogen. As part of the Investment Agreement, the Company has transferred its interests in the McIntyre Brook Property (111 km2) and Fancamp transferred its interests in the Riley Brook Property (309 km2), both located in New Brunswick, into a 5050 joint venture between Gold Orogen and Fancamp, that is called Acadian Gold Corp. The Company has also transferred its interest in its Golden Culvert and WIN Property to Gold Orogen. Fancamp has become a key shareholder of Lode Gold and a 19.9% shareholder of Gold Orogen.

Details of the transaction were disclosed in the Company's August 27, 2024 news release.

The transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds from the Special Warrant financing will be used for general and administrative costs, including transaction costs, and on the Company's Fremont property. The Special Warrants and the securities acquired on conversion thereof are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

A copy of the Investment Agreement is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024 summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium-term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high-potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The company continues to identify near-term cash-flow-generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper-gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology – UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing, additional proceeds from the exercise of the warrants underlying the Special Warrants, and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions, are forward-looking statements. Although Lode Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Lode Gold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Lode Gold's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the ability of Lode Gold to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Special Warrant financing as anticipated; and the ability of the Company to continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to obtain required approvals and raise additional capital to proceed. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include risks associated with the business of Lode Gold and Fancamp; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; the risk that the use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing may differ from management's expectations; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Companies' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Lode Gold Resources to Advance New Brunswick and Yukon Mineral Properties

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Lode Gold Resources to Advance New Brunswick and Yukon Mineral Properties

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Company ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction with Lode Gold Resources Inc. (" Lode Gold ") (TSX Venture Exchange: LOD ) and 1475039 B.C. Ltd. (" Gold Orogen "), a subsidiary of Lode Gold, as previously announced on August 27, 2024, to advance the exploration and development of certain mineral properties located in the Yukon and New Brunswick (the " Transaction "). The Transaction represents the opportunity for the joint advancement of significantly sized and under-explored land packages, in highly prospective regions for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, with the potential to create district scale projects on orogenic belts where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

Acquisition of Joaquin Silver District Completes

InhaleRx Secures $38,500,000 Funding to Fully Fund Clinical Development Plans

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

silver investing

Acquisition of Joaquin Silver District Completes

uranium investing

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Gold Investing

$1.5M Placement

Lithium Investing

Successful Placement

Uranium Investing

Integration of Vanadium into Lake Maitland Uranium Resource Underway to Re-optimise Pit

×