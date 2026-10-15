RTX's Raytheon selected to modernize U.S. Space Force global early warning radars

RTX's Raytheon selected to modernize U.S. Space Force global early warning radars

New digital systems will improve detection and long-term performance

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been selected to modernize U.S. Space Force radar sites that serve as the outermost layer of the nation's missile‑defense architecture. These strategic sensors provide early warning of launches, characterization of objects and activity tracking in space.

Through the Ground-Based Radar Digitization (GBRD) program, Raytheon will work with the Space Force to modernize long‑serving systems, strengthening domain awareness and supporting a more resilient, layered security architecture. The program will modernize and upgrade existing systems to enhance overall performance, improve reliability, and support more advanced operational capabilities.These updates will help ensure the radars continue to provide critical ground-based early warning and space monitoring capabilities for decades to come.

"Digitizing these radar systems is essential to staying ahead of increasingly complex global threats," said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Raytheon's technical approach enables faster deployment of new capabilities that will support the Space Force's effort to extend the performance and mission utility of these strategically important sites."

Raytheon's proven, high-maturity solution uses a rapid development approach that creates a foundational technical baseline for the GBRD portfolio to accelerate delivery of new capabilities. Working alongside the Space Force and industry, Raytheon will help create a common open architecture that improves sustainment efficiency, avoids vendor lock and simplifies future upgrades to system performance. The program will deliver prototype solutions before transitioning to rapid fielding for the remaining locations.

Raytheon is actively hiring to support critical military programs. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-selected-to-modernize-us-space-force-global-early-warning-radars-302907134.html

SOURCE RTX

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