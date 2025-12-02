RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $1.6 billion F135 sustainment contract

RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $1.6 billion F135 sustainment contract

Award will support global engine sustainment and F-35 readiness

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $1.6 billion undefinitized contract action for sustainment of F135 engines, which power all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II, the world's most advanced fighter aircraft.

The contract funds key sustainment activities, including depot level maintenance and repair, replenishment of spare parts, material management, propulsion system integration, engineering support, and software sustainment for the U.S. and international customers.

"Investing in F135 sustainment keeps allied forces ready to meet current and future threats," said Kinda Eastwood, vice president of F135 Sustainment at Pratt & Whitney. "F-35 operators worldwide depend on the F135 for the power and performance their missions demand, and this award helps us maintain readiness rates that enable the warfighter to accomplish their critical missions."

To ensure F-35 mission readiness, the F135 sustainment network supports an expansive infrastructure, including multiple global depot facilities, 39 bases and 12 ships worldwide. By leveraging its globally distributed maintenance, logistics and technical expertise, Pratt & Whitney is advancing the F135 enterprise to deliver greater agility, resilience and support wherever the F-35 operates.

Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,300 F135 production engines to a global enterprise that includes 20 allied nations. Looking ahead, the F135 Engine Core Upgrade will leverage this sustainment network, providing F-35 partner nations with a proven, cost-effective infrastructure that enhances readiness and ensures seamless support across the fleet for decades to come.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

