Multi-million-dollar investment will strengthen engineering and manufacturing capabilities for regional and transport aircraft
Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today broke ground at the Collins India Operations Center (CIOC) in Bengaluru for the country's first propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility authorized by a foreign aerospace original equipment manufacturer. The facility will specialize in advanced propeller systems for ATR 4272 regional aircraft and Airbus C295 military transport platforms throughout the Asia Pacific region.
Collins' multi-million-dollar commitment to establish the MRO facility builds on more than $200 million the company has deployed in India over the last five years to offer a significant suite of enhanced aerospace services spanning engineering, manufacturing, testing and specialized aftermarket propeller maintenance.
"Today's groundbreaking represents our commitment to strengthening India's aviation ecosystem and meeting customer demand," said Ajay Mahajan, president of Advanced Structures, Collins Aerospace. "As regional connectivity expands across India, maintaining high fleet availability for operators is critical. By establishing in-country propeller MRO capabilities, we are bringing world-class aftermarket expertise directly to our customers, reducing turnaround times and operational downtime. Support from the government of Karnataka has helped enable this investment."
The facility will support the growth of regional air travel and military transport modernization in India and the greater Asia-Pacific region. Operations at the new MRO center will include a team of up to 50 specialized technicians and engineers, with continued growth as service volume increases. The facility is expected to begin operations in early 2029.
Collins CIOC, which opened in November 2025, is a 26-acre aerospace manufacturing facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. The facility supports the production of more than 70 products and manufactures mechanical, electromechanical and electronic systems using technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and robotics.
About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, advanced structures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.
About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-collins-aerospace-breaks-ground-on-new-propeller-mro-facility-in-india-302941355.html
SOURCE RTX