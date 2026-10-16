Royalty Pharma declares fourth quarter 2026 dividend

The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2026 of $0.235 per Class A ordinary share.

The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2026.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 16 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RPRXnasdaq:rprx
RPRX
The Conversation (0)

Royalty Pharma

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

Related News

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

base metals investing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

precious metals investing

Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

gold investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

Goldconda Gold Releases Q3 2026 Production Update at Galaxy