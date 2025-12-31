Robert Friedland Provides Update on Previously Disclosed Ivanhoe Mines' Shareholdings

Robert Friedland Provides Update on Previously Disclosed Ivanhoe Mines' Shareholdings

This news release is issued by Robert M. Friedland to provide an update regarding his holdings of class A common shares ("common shares") in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. ("Ivanhoe Mines") following transactions that were previously disclosed on December 31, 2024.

In connection with personal financing transactions (collectively, the "Transactions") entered into by Mr. Friedland with a third-party U.S. commercial bank (the "Financial Institution") and previously disclosed, the Financial Institution has made funds available to Mr. Friedland. In support of the Transactions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Friedland has pledged as security an aggregate of 94,100,000 common shares in favour of the Financial Institution which constitutes 6.61% of the currently outstanding Ivanhoe Mines' common shares. This increase constitutes a 1.97% increase in the number of pledged common shares since Mr. Friedland's last disclosure on December 31, 2024.

The Transactions have been completed in multiple tranches. At maturity, Mr. Friedland may, but is not required to, deliver common shares to the Financial Institution to settle the Transactions. Mr. Friedland also has the right to elect to settle the transaction in cash, and expects and intends to do so in all circumstances. Except for these circumstances, the commercial bank has obtained no rights to dispose of, sell, transfer or vote, any of the pledged common shares or other shares of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Friedland or a wholly-owned subsidiary continues to retain all rights of ownership over the pledged common shares.

Mr. Friedland may, at any time, increase or decrease the number of pledged common shares as part of the Transactions with the Financial Institution. As previously disclosed, as part of estate planning over the next three years, Mr. Friedland also intends to transfer common shares to one or more charitable trusts established or to be established. The common shares that may be subject to further pledging as a part of the Transaction and/or common shares that may be transferred as part of estate planning purposes shall not exceed 8.8% of the issuer's outstanding common shares at any time. Mr. Friedland will provide the additional disclosures required for these future transactions at the time required by applicable law.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Mr. Friedland continues to be the registered owner of an aggregate of 163,391,850 common shares (which includes the Pledged Shares), representing approximately 11.48% of the common shares issued and outstanding on December 26, 2025.

Mr. Friedland also may be deemed to own 4,509,651 common shares issuable on exercise of previously granted options, 182,962 common shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units and 324,916 common shares issuable upon the vesting of performance share units, and as a result may be deemed to own, in aggregate, 168,409,379 common shares, representing approximately 11.79% of the common shares issued and outstanding on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Friedland has a business address of 150 Beach Road, #25-03, The Gateway West, Singapore 189720.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder, please go to Ivanhoe Mines' profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Sam Kenny at (604) 377-8078. Ivanhoe Mines has an office at 606-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3E1.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279254

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CCTSX:IVNPlatinum Investing
IVN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of a rectangular platinum bar with "999.5" purity marking.

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

The platinum price surged more than 90 percent from Q2 on in 2025, passing US$1,900 per ounce in December.After silver, platinum was easily the second best-performing metal in terms of price for the year. Some of its gains were due to strong industrial demand from the automotive sector and... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), shares the organization's platinum outlook heading into 2026. After a third consecutive deficit in 2025, the WPIC anticipates balance next year, but Sterck explained that there are factors that could change that... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Related News

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering