Robert Downey Jr. Joins SPECS as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Downey Jr. will work alongside the SPECS team to develop original content, Lens experiences, hardware collaborations, and more.
Robert Downey Jr. has joined SPECS as the honorary Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO). In his role, Downey Jr. will guide customers to understand and imagine what's possible with SPECS, a new kind of computer built into a pair of see-through augmented reality glasses. By using your hands and voice, SPECS AR glasses bring digital experiences into the world around you to communicate, play and get things done.
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Building on nearly twenty years of experience imagining augmented reality, Downey Jr. will work across different parts of the SPECS organization to explore new capabilities, shape new Lens experiences and develop original content. Downey Jr. will also collaborate on hardware and in-person experiences.
"Trying is believing. Having tested practically every wearable tech that's come to market in the last 20 years, and been largely unimpressed, I was absolutely sold on SPECS within 40 seconds," said Downey Jr. "The applications are endless. Families can share experiences instead of hunching over devices, skills can be honed, big business can streamline development. In short, it delivers on the promise of AR glasses made by a certain techno optimist superhero I portrayed. Life imitates art – imitates life! I've never experienced the confident, warm and creatively inviting atmosphere that Evan has cultivated at SPECS anywhere else in the tech sector. Wait'll you see what we create for you to enjoy."
Downey Jr. will work alongside the SPECS team to explore how augmented reality can improve the way people live and work, from everyday experiences in entertainment and education to specialized uses across medicine, engineering, and manufacturing.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome Robert Downey Jr. to SPECS to help shape the future of augmented reality," said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. "Robert has been imagining what this technology could become for nearly twenty years, and it's an honor to work with him to bring that vision to life."
As CCEO, Downey Jr. is launching his first project today – a collection of original episodes that put SPECS technology to the test. These initial episodes show how SPECS AR glasses can help you elevate workspaces, master golf, relax with an entertaining show, and develop artistic skills. They are available to watch now on the SPECS website or YouTube , which will update as new episodes drop.
The content series offers a first look at Downey Jr.'s approach to his new role in making groundbreaking SPECS technology feel useful, approachable, and entertaining.
The SPECS and Downey Jr. partnership will make its broadcast debut tonight during the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tip-Off game. An original episode of the content series will also make its broadcast debut during Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 23.
About Snap Inc.
Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.
Snap Inc. operates Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world, and Specs Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to making computing more human, in addition to Bitmoji, Saturn, and other digital services. For more information, visit snap.com .
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