Across the two pivotal trials, RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control with nearly half of ankylosing spondylitis patients achieving ASAS40 at week 14 compared to placebo 1 RINVOQ demonstrated significant improvement in signs and symptoms of AS at week 14 1-4 FDA approval in AS marks the fifth indication for RINVOQ in chronic immune-mediated diseases 1 ABBVie today announced that the U.S. Food and ...

ABBV