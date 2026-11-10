Rigetti Computing Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Rigetti Computing Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided an update on recent business and technology milestones.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $1.4 million.
  • Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $10.9 million, compared with $5.2 million for the first nine months of 2025, representing growth of approximately 110%.
  • Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $33.2 million.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2026, GAAP net loss was $3.1 million and non-GAAP net loss was $20.5 million.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2026, GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.08 and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.06.
  • As of September 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $497.1 million. The Company had no debt.
  • Full-year outlook: 2026 revenue expected to be approximately $20 million, up significantly from 2025, assuming C-DAC customer acceptance and associated revenue recognition in the fourth quarter.

Management Commentary

"Rigetti delivered meaningful progress during the third quarter across system performance, technology development and strategic execution," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. "Our Cepheus-1-108Q system achieved our goal of 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, demonstrating continued performance improvement at the 100-plus-qubit level and further validating our chiplet-based approach to scaling superconducting quantum computers.

"We also signed a definitive $100 million agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce," Dr. Kulkarni continued. "Building on the progress achieved this quarter, our next major system objective is to demonstrate a 300-plus-qubit system with approximately 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity and gate speeds below 60 nanoseconds by mid-2028."

Rigetti ended the third quarter of 2026 with a strong cash position and no debt, providing flexibility to continue investing in its technology roadmap and customer opportunities.

Business, Strategic and Technology Updates

Technology Performance and Roadmap

  • Rigetti's superconducting systems continuously achieve gate speeds of 50-70 nanoseconds, which is about 10,000 times faster than trapped-ion systems and 100 times faster than neutral-atom systems.
  • Cepheus-1-108Q achieved 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity, meeting its performance milestone and further validating the Company's chiplet architecture.
  • Cepheus-1-108Q achieved 99.6% median two-qubit gate fidelity on an 80 qubit sublattice and 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity on a 50 qubit sublattice.
  • Cepheus-1-108Q is based on 12 interconnected 9-qubit chiplets. The performance improvement reflects work across chip design, materials, fabrication, calibration and system engineering while preserving the Company's modular architecture.
  • Rigetti is targeting a 300-plus-qubit system with approximately 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity and gate speeds below 60 nanoseconds by mid-2028. The system is expected to have a larger qubit count per chiplet, faster readout and expanded cryogenic capacity.
  • Rigetti continues to target a path toward systems with approximately 1,000 qubits, approximately 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity, and gate speeds below 50 nanoseconds within approximately three years. The Company believes this combination of scale, fidelity and speed could provide a platform for demonstrating quantum advantage.
  • For the 1,000+ qubit system, Rigetti plans to increase the density of qubits in a single fridge as opposed to networking multiple fridges together. The Company believes this approach enables higher performance at a lower cost on the path toward building systems with thousands, and eventually tens of thousands, of qubits.
  • In support of its roadmap, the Company has continued investing in dilution refrigeration capacity and related infrastructure that can support higher-qubit-count systems. Rigetti believes its chiplet-based and open modular architecture provides a practical framework for scaling over time.

Definitive Agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce

  • In September 2026, Rigetti signed a definitive agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million under the CHIPS Research and Development Office Broad Agency Announcement pursuant to the CHIPS Act.
  • The award supports three research and development programs focused on miniaturized readout electronics, expanded cryogenic capacity through a new cryostat architecture, and fabrication capabilities for high-connectivity chip architectures. As a condition of the award, the Department received a minority, non-controlling equity stake in Rigetti.

Conference Call and Webcast

Rigetti will host a conference call today, November 10, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET, or 2:00 pm PT, to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/83k45ubv or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.

To participate in the live call, you must register using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3d578e1c33714315baae79132e216c8c. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70 nanoseconds, which is about 10,000 times faster than trapped-ion systems and 100 times faster than neutral-atom systems.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, which support national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company's proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company's control electronics. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry's largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2026 with Cepheus-1-108Q, based on twelve 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/.     

Contacts

Rigetti Computing Investor Contact:
IR@Rigetti.com

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:
press@rigetti.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Rigetti's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholder-diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and change in fair value of earn-out liabilities from non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted, primarily because these are non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of ongoing operating results and such items may not be comparable from period to period due to changes in the fair market value of the Company's common stock, which is influenced by external factors such as the volatility of public markets and the performance of the Company's peers. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's third quarter financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including the target of a 300-plus-qubit system with approximately 99.7% median two-qubit gate fidelity and gate speeds below 60 nanoseconds by mid-2028, with the expectation of having a larger qubit count per chiplet, faster readout, and expanded cryogenic capacity; the target of a system with approximately 1,000 qubits, approximately 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity, and gate speeds below 50 nanoseconds within approximately three years; the belief that that combination of scale, fidelity, and speed of the system targeted within three years could provide a platform for demonstrating quantum advantage; the belief that achieving 99.5% median two-qubit fidelity on the 108-qubit system further validates the Company's chiplet architecture; the plans to increase the density of qubits in a single fridge as opposed to networking multiple fridges together with the belief that this approach enables higher performance at a lower cost on the path towards building systems with thousands, and eventually tens of thousands, of qubits; the belief that a chiplet-based and open modular architecture provides a practical framework for scaling over time; and the Company's expectation that full-year 2026 revenue will be approximately $20 million, including the expected customer acceptance of the C-DAC system and associated revenue recognition in the fourth quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; performance under the Other Transaction Agreement with the Department, the receipt of funding thereunder; the Company's ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as controls over their facilities and cancelling orders; the timing of customer acceptance and revenue recognition for system sales, including with respect to the C-DAC system; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company's partnerships and collaborations; the Company's ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company's past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company's industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

             
Rigetti Computing, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)
             
    September 30,   December 31,
    2026   2025
    (unaudited)
      
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 45,799     $ 44,851  
Available-for-sale investments - short-term     337,514       398,660  
Accounts receivable     3,891       2,551  
Prepaid expenses     4,714       3,186  
Other current assets     14,706       5,512  
Total current assets     406,624       454,760  
Available-for-sale investments - long-term     113,830       146,321  
Property and equipment, net     87,476       57,051  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,407       6,411  
Other assets     9,607       2,031  
Total assets   $ 623,944     $ 666,574  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 10,870     $ 3,488  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     6,876       5,582  
Current derivative warrant liabilities     53,086        
Current portion of deferred revenue     3,232       847  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     2,753       2,235  
Total current liabilities     76,817       12,152  
Deferred revenue, less current portion     698       698  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     4,463       4,932  
Derivative warrant liabilities           102,593  
Total liabilities     81,978       120,375  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding            
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 342,704,604 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 331,282,895 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025     34       33  
Additional paid-in capital     1,337,893       1,316,126  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (2,370 )     997  
Accumulated deficit     (793,591 )     (770,957 )
Total stockholders' equity     541,966       546,199  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 623,944     $ 666,574  
             


Rigetti Computing, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026     2025   2026   2025
Revenue   $ 1,411     $ 1,947     $ 10,949     $ 5,220  
Cost of revenue     554       1,543       6,526       3,808  
Total gross profit     857       404       4,423       1,412  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     25,495       15,020       66,180       43,997  
Selling, general and administrative     8,548       5,933       25,442       19,478  
Total operating expenses     34,043       20,953       91,622       63,475  
Loss from operations     (33,186 )     (20,549 )     (87,199 )     (62,063 )
Other income (expense), net:                        
Interest income     4,758       5,598       15,179       10,792  
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities     25,291       (181,955 )     49,386       (149,250 )
Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities           (4,062 )           2,518  
Total other income (expense), net     30,049       (180,419 )     64,565       (135,940 )
Net loss before provision for income taxes     (3,137 )     (200,968 )     (22,634 )     (198,003 )
Provision for income taxes                        
Net loss   $ (3,137 )   $ (200,968 )   $ (22,634 )   $ (198,003 )
Net loss available to common stockholders used in diluted loss per share   $ (28,428 )   $ (200,968 )   $ (72,020 )   $ (198,003 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.65 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.65 )
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic     336,411       325,024       333,911       302,807  
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted     338,913       325,024       337,049       302,807  
                                 


Rigetti Computing, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
     
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026   2025
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (22,634 )   $ (198,003 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     9,231       5,797  
Stock-based compensation     20,870       12,027  
Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities           (2,518 )
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities     (49,386 )     149,250  
Accretion of available-for-sale securities     (2,145 )     (7,025 )
Non-cash lease expense     1,425       1,175  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (1,340 )     150  
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets     (10,425 )     (1,846 )
Deferred revenue     2,385       (113 )
Accounts payable     2,777       569  
Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities     181       (3,105 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (49,061 )     (43,642 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (42,598 )     (14,103 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities     (229,329 )     (522,605 )
Maturities of available-for-sale securities     322,000       147,000  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     50,073       (389,708 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offerings           346,719  
Proceeds from sale of common stock from Quanta private placement transaction           35,000  
Payments of offering costs     (591 )     (888 )
Net proceeds from tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions           6,272  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options     638       1,809  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of warrants     138       3,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     185       391,912  
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (249 )     (103 )
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     948       (41,541 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period     44,851       67,674  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period   $ 45,799     $ 26,133  
Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:            
Non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable     6,721       1,586  
Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses           184  
Prepayments for purchases of property and equipment recorded in other assets     (6,919 )      
Non-cash addition to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability     1,421        
Reclassification of earn-out liabilities to additional paid-in capital for vesting of Sponsor Vesting Shares           43,379  
Reclassification of derivative liabilities to additional paid-in capital due to exercise of Public Warrants     121       1,609  
Purchases of deferred offering costs in accounts payable     139        
Unrealized (loss) gain on short term investments     (3,110 )     687  
                 


Rigetti Computing, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Calculation of Non-GAAP Net Loss per share
attributable to common stockholders -basic and Non-GAAP Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2026   2025   2026   2025
Net loss (GAAP Measure)   $ (3,137 )   $ (200,968 )   $ (22,634 )     (198,003 )
Excluding:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     7,960       4,299       20,870       12,027  
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities     (25,291 )     181,955       (49,386 )     149,250  
Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities           4,062             (2,518 )
Non-GAAP Net loss   $ (20,468 )   $ (10,652 )   $ (51,150 )   $ (39,244 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic (GAAP Measure)   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.65 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – diluted (GAAP Measure)   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.65 )
Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders -basic   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.13 )
Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders –diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.13 )
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders -basic     336,411       325,024       333,911       302,807  
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders -diluted     338,913       325,024       337,049       302,807  
                                 



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