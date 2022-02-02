Market News Investing News
Repsly a best-in-class retail technology platform, today announced it has entered into a technology partnership agreement with Curaleaf (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis. This agreement will support Curaleaf's wholesale operations across the US by providing CRM solutions, retail execution support, and business analytics and insights to the Curaleaf teams.

With 125 dispensaries in 23 U.S. states, Curaleaf is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies. Curaleaf chose Repsly after realizing a need to enhance their technology stack in support of their quickly expanding go-to-market needs within North America .

"With Repsly's powerful operational platform and their Insights Dashboard business intelligence solution, we'll be able to assess our wholesale execution plans with real-time and trended data on sales performance, promotion execution and more. These data-driven insights will allow our team to learn and pivot on a dime as feedback comes in from their field," said Patrick Larkin , SVP of Sales at Curaleaf.

"Our team at Repsly is obsessed with helping our customers win by executing perfectly at all aspects of retail, every day," said Matthew Brogie , CEO at Repsly. "Knowing that we have the opportunity to help Curaleaf navigate competitively in one of the fastest growing consumer industries, and that we can support Curaleaf and their portfolio of brands in their next generation plans is extremely energizing for our team! We're looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and working hard to demonstrate that Repsly is the right partner to support Curaleaf in this amazing growth journey."

Curaleaf will begin to roll out the Repsly platform in February 2022 .

About Repsly
Repsly, Inc. is a retail execution software that empowers CPG teams to make data-driven insights and achieve peak performance in the field. Repsly helps global brands like Kraft Heinz, Adidas, L'Oreal, Spindrift, Beyond Meat, Mattel, and AB InBev control compliance at the brand level, improve coverage at the territory level, and execute at the store level. Repsly is the only retail execution solution to connect store-level activities with their impact on sales. Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices globally, Repsly works with over 800 brands in 80 countries around the world.

About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 125 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Media enquiries to:
Cait Will ( cait.will@repsly.com )
Stephanie Pojatina ( stephanie.pojatina@repsly.com )

