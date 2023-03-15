Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Cleantech Investing News

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

"The integration of this GENIUS Energy Hub breaker panel would enable PWWR fuel cell systems to automatically shift any/all power resources based on time, price, and availability, thus allow PWWR fuel cell systems to function as the quarterback for all on-site power sources , " stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. " This pilot is about improving the value proposition to customers in delivering Power to the People, and the use of AI would add another win for consumers."

"This decade kicked off the adoption of clean energy and the need to electrify everything to accelerate emission reduction within our built environment. We are pleased to align with Alkaline Fuel Cell Corp. to advance our vision to bring innovation to the energy and the prop-tech industry," stated Vic Burconak, Chief Executive Officer of Koben. "We see this collaboration between Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. and GENIUS Energy Hub as a mission critical step in making energy consumers aware of their energy use and providing user specific control with AI."

A photo of a GENUIS Energy Hub

Figure 1 - image of GENIUS Energy Hub

A photo of the PWWR Jupiter 1.0 prototype

Figure 2 - image of PWWR Jupiter 1.0 prototype, 4 kW CHP

Joint Venture Details

PWWR and Koben will seek to integrate GENIUS Energy Hub with Jupiter 1.0 or 4 kW fuel cell generator at a customer's site to provide power for back-up, peaking and/or Demand Energy Resources ("DER") circumstances. The scope of work will be defined in the definitive agreement relating to the JV. There are several items required to execute the JV, including:

  • Identify a mutually agreeable pilot project site;
  • Integrate the GENIUS Energy Hug with Jupiter 1.0 and/or a 4 kW fuel cell generator at the customer's site, thus providing proof-of-concept in a business case;
  • Assess the business case to determine configuration options; and
  • Assess potential strategic relationships beyond the pilot.

PWWR has identified several potential pilot project sites. Koben and PWWR expect to negotiate and execute the JV within 90 days from execution date of LOI, unless extended by the parties.

2023 Priorities

As per the Mach 6, 2023 announcement of list of 2023 priorities , PWWR is intending to use this Pilot towards demonstrating the enhanced value to customers and potential partners and distributors, thus aimed to deliver nearer term sales quicker.

PWWR has access to $5 million in debt financing (the " Financing "), and intends to support costs in strategic fuel cell Pilots.

About Koben Systems Inc.

Koben is a licensed distributor of GENIUS, one of the most advanced energy enterprise system hybrid solid state breaker panels. Its hybrid solid state electrical panel is designed to replace the ubiquitous 100-year-old mechanical breaker box. GENIUS automatically shifts any attached energy resource based on time, price, and availability. Its bidirectional feature means the property can function independently, or with the community grid. GENIUS can be networked across all properties and communities, cities, and countries, conforming to any regulatory format anywhere in the world.

GENIUS Energy Hub is hybrid solid state technology that enables agnostic integration of multiple energy resources at the same time. GENIUS offers various configurations for integration from on-grid net metering, off-grid, whole home back-up, back-up for single phase loads or any combination thereof. Today's mechanical system integrations have many components resulting in excessive costs for materials and installation. Integrating with GENIUS reduces multiple components to allow for seamless and simple orchestration of energy resources that can be controlled from a unified platform called GENIUS Q.

GENIUS Energy Hub is one of the most advanced breaker panel technologies that optimizes energy usage in the built environment known as prop-tech. GENIUS removes the barrier to decarbonization of properties – reducing carbon emissions in Koben's quest to improve our Carbon constrained world.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams (" PWWR Flow "), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of Jupiter 1.0, micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV has launched the Jupiter 1.0 prototype, and working through pilots in 2023.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the JV and the terms associated therewith, the JV and timelines associated therewith, the expected benefits arising from the JV and the Pilot for both PWWR and Koben, statements with respect to the Company's and Koben's the Genius technology, the Financing and intended use of proceeds from the Financing, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02e4b873-7b73-401c-9201-5fece5080286
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdb2e171-4c9e-46d4-9a5c-142a0673d22a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS Energy Hub- Energy Breaker Panel with Jupiter 1.0 Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Koben Systems Inc. (" Koben "), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (" JV ") for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR's fuel cell (the " Pilot ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Convertible Note Financing

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Convertible Note Financing

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce a convertible note (the " Convertible Note ") financing in an aggregate amount of up to C$1 million (the " Financing ").

"As per our 2023 Priorities, securing additional access to cash is paramount to our success. This additional $1m convertible note financing coupled with our access to our $4m in convertible debt note financing announced on November 18, 2022, builds our capacity to support upcoming CHP projects, acquisitions, fuel cell business and working capital," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be focused to achieve EBITDA-process over the coming 4-6 quarters."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces that it has successfully negotiated a restructuring of a promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") for a principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 bearing an annual interest rate at 6.5% (the " Interest ") due January 2, 2034 (the " Loan Restructuring "). The Promissory Note relates to the Company's acquisition of the combined heat a power generation business of AI Renewable 2018-I Limited Partnership, AI Renewable 2020 I-Limited Partnership and 2191 Yonge Ltd., pursuant to a definitive agreement announced by the Company on March 4, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell to Present Clinical and Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has been selected to present four posters at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 - 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

The available abstract titles and texts are based on previously-disclosed patient data. However, the posters presented at AACR will contain refreshed survival updates, new patient data, and potential late-breaking discoveries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

New High-Tech App Expected to Drive Revenue in 2023 By Combining Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its popular event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers. The Company believes itself to be the only provider of this first-to-market technology, which sets it up to gain substantial market share in the $50 Billion dollar global events industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

~Company delivered 29% year over year revenue growth and consistent gross margins~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

~Greenlane to supply an integrated desulfurization and water wash system for a new RNG project in Ohio~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $7.2 million ( US$5.4 million ) contract through Synthica St Bernard, LLC for a food waste to pipeline RNG project in Ohio United States . Greenlane will supply an integrated sulfur removal and water wash system for upgrading biogas generated from food waste streams into pipeline-spec renewable natural gas (" RNG ") for direct injection into the local natural gas pipeline network.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI Files Patent For Breakthrough Generative AI For 3D-Model Creation

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed a provisional patent titled: "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning." This patent builds on their previous patent filed last year for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce space and sets the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Rebrands as the Company Enters the Age of AI

Via InvestorWireNexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence-Powered  3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that it has rebranded to better reflect its current technology and business. As previously reported, the Company believes that its generative AI has given it a competitive edge and is driving the Company toward becoming cash-flow positive.

The Company's CTO Nima Shasar, who is an AI and computer vision expert, has significantly expanded his team with three new full-time AI scientists to bolster its AI development and keep pace with its ambitious AI growth plans for 2023.

Nima Sarshar, commented, "The new advances in generative AI have made it possible to make meaningful advances in creating 3D digital-replicas from ordinary 2D photos. Nextech is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these advances; over the years we have built tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, photo-realistic 3D assets, with hundreds of thousands of individual parts, that we are now harvesting to train our stable-diffusion AI models and more. Our first clean dataset with 70,000+ 3D objects and more than 2.2M synthetically rendered reference photos are now ready for training. This is still a small portion of all the parts and assets in our model library, and yet, it is already larger than the largest publicly available 3D dataset called ShapeNet with its 51K models of varying quality."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

Infinity Lithium Interim Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Marquee Resources Interim Financial Report 31 December 2022

Redstone Resources Limited Consolidated Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Related News

Lithium Investing

Interim Financial Report Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Gold Investing

Breaker Resources Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Belararox Limited Condensed Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Bryah Resources Half Year Report 31 December 2022

manganese investing

Element 25 Interim Financial Report For The Half Year Ended 31 December 2022

rare earth investing

Eclipse Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

×